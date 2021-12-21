Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Raises Over $940,000 for Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest closeout retailers, in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, raised more than $940,000 nationwide from October 31- November 29. In addition to raising money at its registers, Ollie’s also served as an official toy drop off location where customers contributed thousands of toys to help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children in the communities it operates.

“After what has proven to be another challenging year, we are grateful that our associates and customers have remained dedicated to helping people in their local communities,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s. “With this being our second year partnering with the foundation on a national level, we are proud to have filled hundreds more toy boxes, exceeding last year’s donations. We’re excited we’re able to contribute to positively impact more children and their families this holiday season.”

"We are pleased to once again have Ollie’s as a national corporate sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 74 years through our Toys for Tots program. With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might have been forgotten this holiday season."

Since 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots Program has distributed 604 million toys to over 272 million less fortunate children. Today, Toys for Tots is the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable cause with local Toys for Tots campaigns conducted from October through December each year in over 800 communities throughout the nation.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase “Good Stuff Cheap”, Ollie’s has a huge selection of famous brand name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty products, flooring, seasonal items, pet supplies, and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 430 “semi-lovely” stores and growing in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.