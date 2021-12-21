Global Mezcal Market Report 2021-2025 - Rising Demand for Premium Spirit Products and Increasing Investment by International Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Mezcal Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mezcal market is poised to grow by $339.46 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the increase in mezcal exports as one of the prime reasons driving the mezcal market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the rising demand for premium spirit products and increasing investment by international players.

The report the mezcal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mezcal market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mezcal market vendors that include Becle SAB de CV, Craft Distillers, Davide Campari Milano NV, Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, El Silencio Holdings LLC, Ilegal Mezcal, Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV, Pernod Ricard SA, and Scorpion Mezcal.

Also, the mezcal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

