GA Telesis MRO Services Group Reports Record Financial Performance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis, LLC (the “Company”), the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announces its MRO Services Group has achieved a new record year in its financial metrics. As the 2021 fiscal year ends, the Company reports sales and earnings above 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

The stellar performance resulted from steps taken during 2020 to ensure continued supply of parts, accelerated hiring and retention practices during the pandemic, new capabilities, and additional agreements entered during this year. As a result, the Company’s performance considerably outpaced the return of global airline capacity signifying a substantial increase in market share and material increases in year-on-year same customer sales.

"We entered the pandemic with an aggressive strategy to protect our people and our supply chain. With those key elements in place, we flew into 2021 with the intention of a 2019 revenue and production baseline, and our team willingly accepted that challenge," said Pastor Lopez, President of MRO Services. “Our team not only delivered, but they also exceeded the benchmark delivering a record year for GA Telesis MRO Services,” added Lopez.

During the pandemic, the Company retained 100% of its workforce to support its customer base and tailored services to meet their immediate needs. The Company also sprang into action, investing millions of dollars in new capabilities to secure new multi-year contracts. One key example includes the Company’s expansion of its LTA with Honeywell through the end of 2028. Furthermore, GA Telesis MRO Services signed several landing gear agreements. As a result, they secured a new, multi-year contract with a US major as well as new component services agreements with multiple airlines globally.

MRO Services Group has a strong focus on performance by deploying lean processes and eliminating waste from daily activities. The current OEM arrangements greatly benefit its customers and its OEM partners. GA Telesis can deliver OEM quality material at lower prices to its customers while enhancing the OEM's market channels. MRO Services Group was formed during the second half of 2017 to streamline the decision-making process, lean MRO operations, and create a single customer interface and quality experience among the companies in the group.

