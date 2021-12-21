Global Baby Diapers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021: Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappy, Swim Pants, Biodegradable Diapers - Forecast to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Baby Diapers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappy, Swim Pants, Biodegradable Diapers), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby diapers market size is expected to reach USD 108.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028

Growing awareness among new and working parents regarding the use of diapers to maintain hygiene and avoid skin rashes is expected to drive the demand for baby diapers made from comfortable and protective materials. Several consumers are also inclined towards products that have no chemical or synthetic materials.

An increase in the number of working mothers has led to a rise in disposable income primarily in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Central, and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Working mothers spend a large part of their income on baby products. Thus, the growing participation of women in the workforce has been widening the growth opportunity for baby diapers.

The disposable diapers segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The demand for disposable diapers is particularly high among working parents as these diapers are disposable and need not be washed or reused, thus saving a lot of time and effort.

The offline segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2020. Offline stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacy stores are among the major distributors of baby diapers. These stores make a significant contribution to the overall sales in this market. Some of these stores such as Walmart offer delivery services to expand their consumer bases.

The market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a large number of international players and few regional players.

Baby Diapers Market Report Highlights

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. High standards of living, along with increasing awareness regarding child health and hygiene, are boosting the market growth. Moreover, constant technological advancements in this region are likely to propel market expansion

The biodegradable diapers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Growing environmental concerns represent a key factor driving the demand for biodegradable diapers

The offline segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Instant availability and physical verification are the two major factors propelling product sales through various offline channels. Moreover, free services such as consumer assistance and guidance in the stores while purchasing, also encourage consumers to buy products from these stores

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Baby Diapers Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

Chapter 5. Baby Diapers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Baby Diapers Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Baby Diapers Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

First Quality Enterprises

Ontex Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Honest Company, Inc

Essity AB

