Trellis Rx Awarded by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy for Commitment to Patient Care and Outcomes

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trellis Rx, a leading technology-enabled specialty pharmacy services provider, today announced it has received the 2021 Strategic Channel Partner of the Year Award from the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP). In addition, NASP named Ray Howard Jr., CPhT, who serves as an Advance Team Liaison at Trellis Rx, 2021 Specialty Pharmacy Technician of the Year.

“We are honored to be recognized as NASP’s Strategic Channel Partner of the Year and excited for Ray’s passion for patient care to be acknowledged in this way,” said Andy Maurer, CEO at Trellis Rx. “At Trellis Rx, we are dedicated to working side-by-side with each of our partner health systems to transform the specialty medication experience for their patients and drive leading results for their organizations. This recognition validates the impact our team members make for our partners and their patients every day.”

NASP’s prestigious annual awards recognize companies and individuals within the specialty pharmacy services community for demonstrating commitment to delivering the highest-quality care and outcomes for patients who require specialty therapies.

The Strategic Channel Partner Award is given annually to one organization that provides a service or solution to facilitate the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective specialty pharmacy care. “Trellis Rx was recognized for consistently helping its partner health systems enhance patient care, tackle barriers to medication access, and achieve market-leading clinical outcomes,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP President and CEO.

NASP launched the Specialty Pharmacy Technician of the Year Award this year to acknowledge an individual who has made significant contributions to serving the needs of specialty pharmacy patients. “We are thrilled for Ray Howard Jr. to be the inaugural winner of this award,” said Arquette. “Ray was described as a relentless patient advocate who uses his professional and personal experiences to support patients. He has also contributed to our community by leading the implementation of new clinical management programs for patients and serving as a preceptor and mentor to students.”

Together with its partner health systems, Trellis Rx has created market-leading patient satisfaction, most recently receiving a high average Net Promoter Score of 92 in the Q3 fielding of Zitter Health Insights’, a division of Managed Markets Insights & Technology (MMIT), Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey. Trellis Rx’s fully-integrated care model, which embeds pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons onsite at its health system partners, also drives industry-leading adherence rates, with its partners achieving an average 93 percent proportion of days covered across specialties.

About Trellis Rx

Trellis Rx is the complete specialty pharmacy services solution for health systems looking to enhance the medication therapy experience and drive market-leading clinical outcomes for their patients with chronic and complex conditions. Working side-by-side with health systems, Trellis Rx delivers everything required to rapidly build and expand fully-integrated specialty pharmacy services through a performance-based partnership model designed to ensure results.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification of specialty pharmacists while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With nearly 150 corporate and 2,000 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

To learn more about the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy, visit NASPnet.org.