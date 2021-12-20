TTC Oncology Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on WeFunder to Support Funding of Phase 2 Clinical Trials for Breast Cancer With $100,000 Initial Investment

EDINA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TTC Oncology (“TTC” or the “Company”), an early-stage biotech company, preparing to enter phase 2 clinical trials, is innovating safer solutions for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, whose mission is to develop and bring to market a novel, small-molecule therapy to address unmet needs of breast cancer patients, today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder with an initial investment of $100,000.

“We are thrilled to be launching this equity crowdfunding campaign, which is providing bridge financing for us as we plan for and fundraise for our phase 2 clinical trial. The trial will include validation of biomarker that would predict benefit from TTC-352 therapy, as well as provide signal of activity versus therapy of physician’s choice,” said Arkadiusz (Arek) Z. Dudek, MD, PhD, TTC Oncology’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Lead investor, Dr. William T. Beck, Distinguished Professor of Pharmacology and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago, stated, “I decided to invest in TTC Oncology because I see the enormous potential of the breast cancer drug being developed by this company.”

TTC Oncology has opened an equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder as bridge financing to support its larger fundraising effort to further develop its novel therapy targeting estrogen receptor positive metastatic breast cancer after failure of hormonal treatment. Potential investors are invited to visit the WeFunder page for investment details.

Highlights of TTC-352:

TTC previously raised over $6 million to fund its phase 1 clinical trial with humans, which produced encouraging data. This study showed early signs of efficacy with prolonged disease control for up to 309 days;

The drug provides a non-toxic, novel mechanism of action therapy for hormone resistant of breast cancer;

The delivery mechanism is a safe and well tolerated oral capsule therapy ideal for late-stage cancer patients;

The intellectual property is patent protected until 2033;

Exhibits a biomarker that predicts benefit from TTC-352 therapy; and

Provides synergistic activity with PI3K inhibitors.

TTC Oncology plans to present its phase 2 clinical trial plans at the Biotech Showcase, January 10-19 in San Francisco. The Company will be available for virtual presentation should conditions permit. Additionally, the Company will be participating in the BIO partnering event at the 2022 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact Klara Czobor, Director of Development, TTC Oncology.

For more information about TTC Oncology, please visit https://ttconcology.com/.

About TTC Oncology

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this press release include, but are not limited to the Company’s current focus, the full year 2021 outlook, revenue goals for 2021 and 2022 and the benefits launching new technology on the Company.

Forward-looking statements or information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although TTC Oncology believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because TTC Oncology can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives and that sales and prospects may provide incremental value for shareholders. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.