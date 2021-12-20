Amid Year-End Market Volatility, E*TRADE Study Reveals Spike in Investor Satisfaction With Investment Decisions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors. Results shed light on investor decisions regarding 2021 and their financial resolutions for 2022:

Four out of five investors are satisfied with their portfolio decisions—up significantly from 2020 . Despite myriad threats to their portfolio this year, including inflation, COVID mutations, and relatively rich valuations, 81% said they are satisfied with how they managed their investments in 2021, a 10 percentage point increase from last year.

. Despite myriad threats to their portfolio this year, including inflation, COVID mutations, and relatively rich valuations, 81% said they are satisfied with how they managed their investments in 2021, a 10 percentage point increase from last year. Many say they’ve learned it’s better to stay the course. With more becoming engaged with the market than ever before, over two in five investors (43%) said they learned it’s better to stay the course when investing—topping the list of financial lessons of 2021 and beating by 23 percentage points “strategically moving in and out of the market”, which placed second.

With more becoming engaged with the market than ever before, over two in five investors (43%) said they learned it’s better to stay the course when investing—topping the list of financial lessons of 2021 and beating by 23 percentage points “strategically moving in and out of the market”, which placed second. And many will seek a hybrid approach of both digital tools and professional advice to assess their yearly performance. At year-end, investors said they plan to check in with a financial advisor (43%) and use online tools to review their portfolios (41%). When it comes to financial New Year’s resolutions most say they plan to learn more about investing, trading, and the markets (37%) followed by using online tools more often (36%), and seeking the help of investment professionals (34%) rounding out the top three.

“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic for yet another year, it’s encouraging that investors recognize that staying the course is a solid strategy,” said Mike Loewengart, Managing Director of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. “And though we’ve experienced a robust bull market, this final quarter of 2021 has shown we’re not immune to volatility. We may continue to see ebbs and flows in the market, and investors are employing all of the tools in their toolkit to stay on track.”

Mr. Loewengart offered additional considerations for investors as we enter the new year:

Review and rebalance your portfolio periodically. Routinely checking in on allocations and rebalancing when needed can help keep your portfolio aligned with your investment strategy. Reviewing your portfolio at year-end is a solid habit. Keep in mind, rebalancing can have tax consequences so check in with a tax or financial advisor before making a move.

Routinely checking in on allocations and rebalancing when needed can help keep your portfolio aligned with your investment strategy. Reviewing your portfolio at year-end is a solid habit. Keep in mind, rebalancing can have tax consequences so check in with a tax or financial advisor before making a move. Don’t lose sight of retirement planning. Maximizing your allowable annual contribution can help keep you on track for retirement and puts the potential power of tax-deferred compounding on your side. With less than 20% noting they plan to max out retirement contributions, retirement planning is often overlooked, especially when finances are tight. Also, investors subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) should remember to take those—otherwise, it could result in a financial penalty.

Maximizing your allowable annual contribution can help keep you on track for retirement and puts the potential power of tax-deferred compounding on your side. With less than 20% noting they plan to max out retirement contributions, retirement planning is often overlooked, especially when finances are tight. Also, investors subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) should remember to take those—otherwise, it could result in a financial penalty. Financial help comes in all forms. With an abundance of education to be found and barriers to investing lower than ever, investors can easily arm themselves with investing and trading insights. Pairing advice from a financial professional with digital tools can pack a one-two punch when it comes to your long-term financial goals.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from October 8 to October 16 of 2021 among an online US sample of 901 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

Referenced Data

In looking back on 2021, would you say you are...with how you managed your investments this year? Q4’20 Q4’21 Top 2 Box 71% 81% Very satisfied 25% 35% Somewhat satisfied 46% 46% Neutral 21% 16% Somewhat dissatisfied 7% 3% Dissatisfied 1% --

Looking back at 2021, what's one financial lesson you learned? Q4’21 It’s better to stay the course 43% It’s better to strategically move in and out of the market 20% I need to keep more cash on hand/save for an emergency fund 14% I need to manage my debt more aggressively 7% I need to save more for retirement 7% I need to keep my emotions in check when it comes to my investment portfolio 7% Other 2%

As we approach the end of the year, which if any, of the following will you complete? Q4’21 Check in with a financial advisor 43% Use an online tool to check that my portfolio is properly allocated and is meeting target goals, rebalancing as necessary 41% Sell a stock or stocks that have lost value in order to offset taxes on both gains and income. 31% Make a charitable contribution of stocks, bonds, or cash 28% Create or refresh my retirement plan 27% Max out retirement contributions 19% Update my beneficiaries 14% I don't plan to check on my portfolio at the end of the year 10% Other 1%

In 2022, my financial resolution is to... Q4’21 Learn more about investing, trading, and the markets 37% Use online tools more often to make sure I am properly diversified and meeting my goals 36% Seek the help of investing professionals when I need it 34% Increase the amount I contribute to my retirement plan 33% Change my asset allocation to better reflect market conditions 23% Not make any changes to how I am investing 17% Other 1%

