Sunvera Group Announces Two New Partnerships with Advanced Ophthalmology Associates and Clavenna Vision Institute

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group, a management services organization providing support services to ophthalmology practices across multiple subspecialties, has formed two new partnerships in the Metro Detroit market with Advanced Ophthalmology Associates, PLC (“AOA”) and Clavenna Vision Institute (“CVI”). The partnerships further strengthen Sunvera Group’s presence in the Detroit metro market and expand its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest.

Advanced Ophthalmology Associates, PLC, is located in Clawson, Michigan. The center provides comprehensive eyecare, including care for those with glaucoma, diabetes and macular degeneration. In addition, it provides surgical eyecare, including cataract surgery. “Over the last 20 years, my team and I have prided ourselves in delivering world-class care for our patients,” said Dr. Barbara Kuczynski of AOA. “We have seen the success of Sunvera’s current partnerships and are excited to enter our next phase of growth together.”

Clavenna Vision Institute, located in Birmingham, Michigan, has a longstanding reputation for providing quality medical and surgical eyecare for patients throughout the metro Detroit area. Partners Dr. Carl Clavenna and Dr. Gregory Fitzgerald and their team offer patients comprehensive eyecare, treatment for conditions like glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and macular degeneration, as well as surgical eyecare, including LASIK and cataract surgery. In addition, they provide dry eye treatment and medical Botox for conditions like blepharospasm (eye twitching) and hemifacial spasm (face twitching). “Our team is eager to collaborate with Sunvera Group, allowing us to share best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and enhance the growth of our practice,” said Dr. Clavenna of CVI. “We are excited about this partnership and continuing our tradition of providing industry-leading eyecare for patients in our community,” added Dr. Fitzgerald of CVI.

Sunvera Group continues to grow its footprint throughout the Midwest, having formed seven new partnerships in Michigan and one in Cleveland since 2020. "We deeply value the relationships we build with top-performing ophthalmologists and are committed to expanding patient access to quality eye care in Michigan and beyond,” said Greg Nodland, CEO of Sunvera Group. “Drs. Kuczynski, Fitzgerald, Clavenna and their teams have been an important part of the metro Detroit community and bring tremendous value to our expanding platform.”

Sunvera Group is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. McDermott Will & Emery provided legal services to Sunvera. SVB Leerink served as the exclusive financial advisor to AOA and CVI and McGuireWoods provided legal services.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first-rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions include capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology and financial and accounting services. Currently, Sunvera Group supports 11 ophthalmology clinics and 2 ambulatory surgery centers in Michigan and Ohio. www.SunveraGroup.com

About Advanced Ophthalmology Associates

Advanced Ophthalmology offers full-service, personalized vision care for the whole family, including routine eye exams, glasses, cataract surgery and assistance for those with conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetes. Founded in 2002, the practice takes pride in maintaining a friendly, compassionate team whose goal is to provide patients with an exceptional experience and quality eye care. www.aoaeyes.com

About Clavenna Vision Institute

The Clavenna Vision Institute, as a medical practice, was originally established in 1965 in Birmingham, Michigan. As a leading LASIK, cataract surgery and eye care provider, the practice has been dedicated to providing the highest level of professional eye care since that time. The staff at Clavenna believes in offering premium, value-added complete eye care to patients throughout the metro Detroit area, from eye exams and glasses to the medical and surgical treatment of various ocular conditions and diseases. www.cvi2020.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65B of committed capital. www.ridgemontep.com