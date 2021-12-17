P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner Spray Products and Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray Products

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene and Herbal Essences sold in Canada due to the presence of benzene detected in some products. Daily exposure to the level of benzene detected would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. However, in light of these findings, we have issued a voluntary recall at the consumer level. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products. Detailed instructions for how to request a reimbursement for eligible products can be found below.

Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. We detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. Daily exposure to the level of benzene detected would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. However, in light of these findings, and out of an abundance of caution, we have issued a voluntary recall at the consumer level of aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products from Pantene and Herbal Essences. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the consumers who use our products and the quality of the products we ship.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Benzene can be absorbed, to varying degrees, by inhalation, through the skin, and orally. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published under the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

No other products from Pantene and Herbal Essences are in the scope of this recall and such other products may continue to be used as intended, including those aerosol dry shampoo spray products with production codes different from those specifically communicated. The vast majority of our products are not part of this recall, including mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments, and unaffected aerosol dry shampoo sprays.

The impacted aerosol dry shampoo spray and aerosol dry conditioner spray products are listed below. For impacted production codes, please visit the respective brand website for details.

UPC Description 080878177073 Pantene Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray, 140g 080878192427 Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil Aerosol Spray, 112g 080878191345 Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray, 120g 080878189199 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioner Mist Aerosol Spray, 112g 066400171795 Herbal Essences Daily Detox Volume Crimson Orange & Mint Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray, 140g 190679003652 Herbal Essences Refresh Blue Ginger Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray, 140g 066400172242 Herbal Essences Revitalize Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray, 140g 190679000330 Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo Aerosol Spray, 50g (Travel size)

Retailers have been alerted to remove recalled products from shelves. Our brands will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to Health Canada online or by regular mail.

Complete and submit the report Online: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/apps/radar/CPS-SPC-0001.08.html

Regular Mail: Complete the form online, under the Submit Options section, select “Print and submit by post” and mail to address provided. For any questions, call 1-866-662-0666.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of Health Canada.

Consumers can visit www.pantene.ca or www.herbalessences.ca for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they can also seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST.