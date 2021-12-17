P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner Spray Products and Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray Products

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl<ss produced in the United States, in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food, due to the presence of benzene detected in some products.

Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Detailed instructions for how to request a reimbursement for eligible products can be found below. The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans. See table below for images, product names, UPC and production code ranges. Refer to the image attached for guidance on where to find the production code details on the bottom of the can. The first four numbers of the production code are the only ones necessary to determine if your product is impacted and falls within the ranges outlined.

The aerosol dry conditioner spray products impacted are:

Production Code Ranges (to determine if product is in scope of recall) Description UPC in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350 Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz. 37000543954 in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350 Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz. 37000543831 in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361 Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz. 37000544111 in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284 Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz. 37000544227 0038 Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz. 80878188710 in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046 Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz. 80878192397 in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. 80878190898 in the range of 9108-9303 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. 80878188758 in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz. 80878188765 in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266 Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz. 80878188987 0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325 Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187957 in the range of 9196-9246 Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187544 in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349 Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187537

The aerosol dry shampoo spray products impacted are:

Production Code Ranges (to determine if product is in scope of recall) Description UPC in the range of 9047-9072 Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679001498 in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348 Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000262 in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348 Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000255 0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294 Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000248 in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312 Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz. 190679000330 in the range of 9009-9058 Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz. 80878177042 in the range of 9025-9260 Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz. 80878185276 in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329 Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz. 80878188727 in the range of 0139-0140 Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz. 381519187834 in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189 Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187285 in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345 Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187278 in the range of 9047-9123 Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187360 in the range of 9072-9176 Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187285 9085 Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187278 in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344 Waterl<ss Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz. 37000543787 in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297 Waterl<ss Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz. 37000543978 in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007 Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000876717 in the range of 9046-9228 Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000779421 in the range of 9040-9239 Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000785170

Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. We detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the consumers who use our products and the quality of the products we ship.

No other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterl<ss are in the scope of this recall and such other products may continue to be used as intended, including those aerosol dry shampoo spray products with production code ranges different from those specifically communicated. The vast majority of our products are not part of this recall, including mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments, and unaffected aerosol dry shampoo sprays.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. Retailers have been alerted to remove recalled products from shelves. Our brands will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products.

Consumers can visit www.pantene.com, www.aussie.com, www.herbalessences.com, www.hairfood.com, www.oldspice.com, or www.waterlesshaircare.com, for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they can also seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch-fda-safety-information-and-adverse-event-reporting-program

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form at https://www.fda.gov/ or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Category: PG-IR