SpartanNash Recognized for 50 Years of Leadership in Ethical Business Practices by Better Business Bureau

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) was recently recognized for 50 years of exemplary ethical practices and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau, a non-profit organization dedicated to the elevation of standards in business integrity, ethics and trust.

“SpartanNash is a proven community partner that is dedicated to serving West Michigan with trust and ethics,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “We would like to congratulate SpartanNash on 50 years of BBB Accreditation. Its track record as a trusted local business is something we can all be proud of.”

Founded more than 100 years ago, the company has maintained an A+ rating with BBB, demonstrating its firm focus on operational excellence as part of its core mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life.

“SpartanNash’s People First culture guides our principles of service and will continue to serve as the foundation for our responses to store guests,” said Tony Sarsam, SpartanNash president and CEO. “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the West Michigan Better Business Bureau, and we’re honored to receive this award symbolizing our commitment to earning consumer trust.”

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.