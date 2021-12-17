The Call of Duty Endowment Announces Its 2021 Seal of Distinction Recipient

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Call of Duty Endowment is proud to announce the selection of American Corporate Partners (ACP) as the 2021 recipient of the Call of Duty Endowment Seal of Distinction, the standard of excellence in the veterans’ employment sector.

“The Seal of Distinction is the premier standard for high performance in the veteran employment space,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “ ACP’s unique model drives high quality economic outcomes for our veterans and is most worthy of this recognition.”

Now in its eighth year, the Call of Duty Endowment’s Seal of Distinction recognizes non-profit organizations that demonstrate the highest level of effectiveness, efficiency and integrity in placing veterans in quality jobs. Since its inception, the Seal of Distinction program has proven to be the most effective non-profit evaluation approach in the veteran community. The program is the result of a phenomenal collaboration between Deloitte and the Endowment that systematically evaluates and identifies the highest performing non-profits in the veteran employment space.

“ Deloitte’s work in thoroughly assessing candidate non-profits and re-assessing current grantees is core to our operating model,” Goldenberg added. “ Their support is critical to the Endowment’s ongoing success funding the placement of veterans into high quality jobs at 1/9th the cost of federal government efforts.”

This year’s winner, ACP, will receive a $30,000 unrestricted grant, with the opportunity to apply for additional restricted funding, advice and support. Founded in 2008, ACP’s free Mentoring Program connects post-9/11 veterans with corporate professionals for customized mentorships.

This year’s Seal of Distinction recipient joins an elite list of non-profit organizations to receive this recognition since 2013. Previous recipients of the Seal of Distinction who continue to make a major difference in the lives of U.S. and U.K. veterans can be found here.

Applicants for the Call of Duty Endowment’s Seal of Distinction must meet rigorous criteria to be considered, including full transparency when opening their books to provide extensive documentation about their job placement results. The metrics assessed include number of placements made, average cost per placement, average starting salary, six-month retention rate, key employee background checks, and a variety of organizational financial health indicators. All qualified applications were initially reviewed and evaluated by the Endowment’s outside Board of Advisors. Semi-finalists are then independently assessed on a pro bono basis by Deloitte and ultimately approved by the Endowment’s Board of Directors.

The Call of Duty Endowment has funded the placement of more than 90,000 vets in meaningful employment since its inception and aims to place 100,000 veterans in meaningful jobs by 2024. The Endowment’s 2020 cost to place a veteran was $515 – providing meaningful employment at 1/9 the cost of US Department of Labor efforts. Help get veterans back to work: www.callofdutyendowment.org/help.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.