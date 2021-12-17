Gifting Made Simple! BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Annual Holiday Survey Discovers the Most Universally Enjoyed Gifts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holiday shoppers can count on America’s sweet tooth! According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), the most universally accepted holiday gift is chocolate (58%), followed by holiday gift baskets (50%) and gift cards (49%). For two-thirds of respondents, these top three gifts are also easy “go-tos” for the picky people on their lists.

The survey revealed that while most Americans (58%) swear they are easy to shop for during the holiday season, 5 percent admit they are impossible to buy for, mainly because they are extremely picky about what they want. Regardless, the vast majority of Americans (68%) still feel as though the thought behind the gift matters more than the gift itself.

“At BJ’s, you can still find those last-minute gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season,” said, Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Whether shopping in-club or from the comfort of your couch on BJs.com, we have so many ways to make the holiday gift-giving season easier than ever with all the hottest gifts, and of course, lots of chocolate, holiday gift baskets, and gift cards.”

According to the survey, it seems as though the most useful gift might be a “wish list.” A large majority (70%) of Americans said they request wish lists from other people to make holiday shopping easier. And 49 percent of self-identified impossible giftees prefer giving others a wish list of exactly what they want.

“Holiday shopping doesn’t have to feel stressful or daunting! BJ’s members can rest assured that they’ll still be able to find unbeatable savings throughout the holiday season, with some of the best deals on a wide assortment of holiday gifts,” said Cox, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We want our members to feel joyful and proud of their gift-giving, knowing they are delivering thoughtful gifts to family and friends, at an amazing value by shopping at BJ’s.”

The most universally accepted gifts of chocolate can be easily found at BJ’s:

Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates, 48 ct. (article 20457), $14.99, available in-club, and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery, while supplies last.

Wellsley Farms Finest Belgian Chocolates, 14.8 oz. (article 272841), $12.99, available in-club, while supplies last.

At BJ’s, members can find this seasons’ hottest toys and popular gifts for kids of all ages. Visit BJs.com/Toys to find deals and even more savings:

Crayola Art-to-Go Table Easel (article 267746), $9.99, after $7.00 savings, now through Dec. 31, 2021. Available in-club, and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery, while supplies last.

Spirograph Plus 2-in-1 Design Set (article 268061), $17.99, after $2.00 savings, now through Dec. 31, 2021. Available in-club, and with curbside pickup, pick up in-club and same-day delivery, while supplies last.

The newest tech is always at the top of those lists. Members can cross off this year’s must-have electronics from top brands at BJ’s or by conveniently shopping online at BJs.com:

Members can check everyone off their list and stay within budget with BJ’s wide variety of great gifts under $75:

Members can shop their way this holiday season with BJ’s convenient shopping options, including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, same-day delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup, providing a variety of ways for members to safely and comfortably shop how they want. Plus, BJ’s is offering members a flexible and convenient way to finance holiday purchases over $99 with its buy now, pay later payment option. The buy now, pay later option is available for purchases made on BJs.com for delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup. Members can also use the flexible payment option while shopping in-club with the BJ’s app.

From 12/17/21 – 12/24/21, all same-day delivery orders placed on BJs.com with an order of $150 or more will receive free delivery. Disclaimer: Limit one per member. Valid on same-day delivery orders placed on BJs.com only. Exclude tobacco, membership, gift cards, tires, optical, major appliances and TVs. Offer valid 12/17/2021 - 12/24/2021.

Methodology

This survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who have planned and hosted a party was conducted by OnePoll, a member of AAPOR - American Association for Public Opinion Research, in October 2020.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 223 clubs and 153 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).