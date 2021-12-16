Red River Opens STEAM Lab in Partnership with Boston Bruins Foundation

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, recently unveiled a new STEAM lab at Claremont Middle School in Claremont, N.H. In partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation, the lab was awarded to the school as part of a program to encourage passion in students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The new STEAM lab includes an art room, a wood shop and a computer room, upgraded with new furniture and equipment. Red River employees spent months at the school cleaning and preparing the space, painting the rooms, laying a new epoxy floor and installing various technology equipment. The company also donated new iPads, professional cameras, a Glowforge, a pottery wheel and kiln, a 3D printer, recording equipment and more.

“Red River is committed to making a positive impact in our communities and the collaboration with the city of Claremont and Boston Bruins Foundation to bring a hands-on learning tool like this STEAM Lab to Claremont Middle School is very rewarding,” said Dan McGee, Red River COO. “We look forward to seeing how the students take this foundational space and use it to express their own creativity, passions and vision. I’d like to thank the Boston Bruins Foundation for being exceptional partners and we look forward to making an impact for more students in the years to come.”

Red River and the Boston Bruins Foundation select one New England school each year to receive a new STEAM lab based on applications received throughout the Boston Bruins' hockey season. This year, Claremont Middle School was selected out of more than 60 applications based on their commitment to rigorous academics that included elements of a non-traditional curriculum.

“When you support children’s education, you support the whole community. The Boston Bruins Foundation is incredibly proud to be part of the Claremont community, and we look forward to amazing things from these students,” said Boston Bruins Foundation President Bob Sweeney.

“This lab is an excellent opportunity for students to explore STEAM fields and discover new interests," said Governor Christopher T. Sununu in a letter to Red River. "Thank you to the Red River Charitable Foundation for their efforts and congratulations to Claremont Middle School on this exciting opportunity.”

This is the second year RRCF has partnered with the Boston Bruins to award a STEAM Lab to a middle school in New England. The first lab was awarded to the Spark Academy in Lawrence, Mass., a community that was hit hard from the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2019.

The Red River Charitable Foundation’s mission is focused on veterans and students studying STEM fields. RRCF has already partnered with the Bruins and Operation Hat Trick for the past four seasons, selling merchandise to support wounded veterans all over the country. The STEAM Lab projects support the other half of RRCF’s mission -- supporting students as they continue their pursuit of STEM related education.

About the Red River Charitable Foundation

RRCF provides opportunities for students in middle school through college interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields with scholarships, internships, mentoring and donations of IT equipment. RRCF also supports U.S. military veterans transitioning to civilian life. For more information, visit www.redrivercharitablefoundation.com

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com