AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guggenheim Life and Annuity Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Guggenheim Life and Annuity Company (GLAC) (Wilmington, DE). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect GLAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The removal of the ratings from under review and subsequent upgrades are due to GLAC being acquired by Group 1001 Insurance Holdings LLC, the parent company of the lead rating unit, Group 1001 Life & Annuity Group (formerly known as Delaware Life Insurance Group), for which GLAC will now become a group member in accordance with AM Best methodology. The acquisition closed Nov. 12, 2021.

The grouping of GLAC with Group 1001 Life & Annuity Group is due to the consistent executive management, shared services, its material contribution to the group’s premiums and earnings along with the significant level of financial support already shown to GLAC through a $400 million capital contribution post closure.

