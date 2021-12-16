Southeastern Grocers Offers Customers the Most Rewarding Shop of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is helping customers save big this holiday season with its award-winning SE Grocers private label products, paired with its top-ranked rewards loyalty program.

With inflation at a record 39-year high and prices continuing to rise each month due to the lasting supply and demand effects from COVID-191, SEG is committed to helping customers host the perfect holiday meal with family and friends. With seasonal favorites like spiced eggnog to everyday staples like canned goods, eggs and milk, the award-winning lineup of SE Grocers brands offer customers savings on thousands of products perfect for holiday celebrations.

Gayle Shields, Vice President of Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, our associates and customers are our number one priority. We are dedicated to providing them with the high-quality products and services they need to nourish their families at incredible prices they can afford. By choosing SE Grocers private label products, our customers can save, on average, 20% this holiday season compared to national brands without compromising quality. With more than 8,000 top rated SE Grocers items to choose from, we know our customers will find joy in their holiday savings.”

To save even more this holiday season, customers can unlock special offers by using the grocer’s rewards loyalty program powered through the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie rewards apps. Ranked by Newsweek as one of the best supermarket programs in the country2, the loyalty program offers points that can be redeemed for dollars off groceries. The program also offers fun game-like challenges for customers to fast-track their way to savings with personalized “rewards Boosters” in addition to its Mystery Bonus points multipliers and Deal of the Week offers. As a special holiday bonus, the grocer is now offering 40x points “rewards Boosters” through Dec. 21.

All Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores and liquor stores will open at their normal hours until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. In-store pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed during the Christmas holiday. In celebration of the New Year, all stores and liquor stores will be open on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m. (or regular close of business, if earlier) and New Year’s Day at normal hours. In-store pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will reopen from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day (or regular close of business, if earlier).

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

