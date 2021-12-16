Five Star Senior Living Partners with DispatchHealth to Offer Unique In-Home Acute Care Services to Independent Living and Assisted Living Residents

NEWTON, Ma.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced a collaboration with DispatchHealth, a leading provider of in-home medical services, to provide on-demand acute care to independent living, assisted living and memory care residents in Five Star communities. The types of services to be provided include treatment for viral or bacterial infections, asthma attacks, wounds, bed sores and pressure ulcers, and minor fractures and sprains.

This collaboration will bring on-demand, acute medical care directly to Five Star residents. DispatchHealth’s unique platform provides same-day services to Five Star residents in the comfort of their homes and coordinates support for ongoing needs with their care teams. Five Star residents, executive directors and caregivers will all be able to conveniently request DispatchHealth’s services via telephone or website.

During the first half of 2021, Five Star and DispatchHealth piloted a program in select Five Star independent and assisted living communities. The program has helped to reduce emergency room visits and increased access to immediate care. The DispatchHealth program is currently in active use in 25 Five Star communities, and Five Star and DispatchHealth are expanding the program to more than 40 Five Star communities in 2021, with further expansion expected in 2022. Additionally, the program has received high scores for resident satisfaction, recording an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 98 out of 100 from Five Star residents. The program services are covered by most insurance plans, and more than 85% of Five Star residents taking advantage of the services had no out-of-pocket expenses.

“ We believe that adding DispatchHealth’s unique care model to expand Five Star’s existing clinical services offering will bring peace of mind to families, knowing that their loved ones may be able to avoid unnecessary and expensive trips to the emergency room, where they could be exposed to more serious illnesses, such as COVID-19,” said Five Star President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter. “ As DispatchHealth’s U.S. footprint grows, we look forward to expanding our partnership and making this unparalleled medical service available to as many of our valued residents as possible. This partnership is another example of our efforts to evolve and differentiate the resident experience in Five Star communities.”

“ At DispatchHealth, we are excited to team with Five Star and provide for the acute health care needs of its residents across the country,” said Dr. Mark Prather, DispatchHealth’s Chief Executive Officer. “ Research shows unnecessary hospitalizations can be harmful to seniors and that clinical outcomes actually improve when individuals can be cared for in their residence. We believe, whenever possible, it’s best to keep aging adults out of the emergency department and treat their acute medical conditions in the location they feel most comfortable, and at a lower cost, which is what our clinical collaboration with Five Star achieves.”

Since launching in 2013, DispatchHealth has pioneered the delivery of in-home care at a lower cost than patients would pay for an emergency department visit. At its current growth rate, the company expects to generate more than $2 billion in medical cost savings by 2023. You can learn more at DispatchHealth.com.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star is a provider of services that enrich and inspire the lives of older adults. Five Star owns, operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities across the United States. Additionally, Five Star’s rehabilitation and wellness services segment, which includes Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions™, or Ageility, provides rehabilitation and wellness services within Five Star communities as well as to external customers. The company is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.fivestarseniorliving.com.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever FVE uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, FVE is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon FVE’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by FVE’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond FVE's control. For example:

DispatchHealth may not be able to expand the program on the anticipated timeline or at all, which would limit access for FVE senior living residents to the additional on-demand acute care services provided under the program.

FVE’s collaboration with DispatchHealth may not deliver the expected results for FVE’s senior living residents, including the levels of satisfaction with the services and cost savings consistent with those demonstrated during the pilot program in 2021, and as a result FVE residents may not utilize services or the collaboration may not deliver the anticipated operating and financial benefits.

The information contained in FVE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in FVE’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause FVE’s actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by FVE’s forward-looking statements. FVE’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, FVE does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.