Foundation 45 Mitsubishi Hosts Adopt-A-Family Luncheon for 30 Local Families

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Saturday, December 11th, Foundation 45 Mitsubishi hosted a heartwarming Adopt-A-Family event for La Rosa Family Services. With the help of many generous sponsors and donors, 30 local families have been gifted with essential household items and wish-list presents for an extraordinary Christmas.

In the beautiful new Mitsubishi dealership, tables were set up like a 5-star restaurant while volunteers served the honored guests their catered lunch. The lunch event hosted all families in need, as well as some sponsors. Sponsors had the opportunity to mingle with their adopted families and see first-hand the difference their generous contributions will make in the lives of these children. Some of the gifts included everyday essential items, mattresses, grocery gift cards, bikes, toys for the children, TVs, and much more. It was clear that the donors went above and beyond to make sure every family got what they needed, and their wants as well! Foundation 45 Mitsubishi met with all 30 families to get to know their needs and wants for Christmas this year, making the whole experience as personable as possible. The magic of Christmas was definitely present for all who attended!

“If it wasn’t for events like this when I was younger, I wouldn’t be here doing this today. It’s so important that these sponsors are making a difference in these children’s lives. It gives these kids something to aspire to,” said Theresa Gutierrez, La Rosa Family Services. Theresa has been organizing this event for 14 years, taking referrals from local schools and victims of domestic abuse to find them some help over the holidays. Each year Theresa seeks sponsors for Adopt-A-Family, Mother’s Day, and Back-to-School events, all of which greatly help families in need. Foundation 45 Mitsubishi also hosted the Back-to-School event in August.

Foundation 45 Mitsubishi was established in 2020 within Foundation Automotive Corp. Foundation is a family business that will continue to give back to Texas with frequent giveaways to local residents, working with local charities, fundraising, and unrivaled community focus and involvement. Juan Martinez, General Manager of Foundation 45 Mitsubishi, makes community involvement a priority. Every month the Foundation 45 team meets to plan a charitable community event. Thousands of dollars have been raised during their initiatives. “When I started here, I wanted us to be a dealership that’s involved in the community and gives back locally. Our motto is ‘we care,’ and we really do. We’re just trying to make a difference in our community for the people that need it most,” said Juan.

