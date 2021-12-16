Acuity International Celebrates the Holiday Season with $10,000 Donation to Toys for Tots

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acuity International, a leading provider of process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises, has announced the launch of its holiday giving campaign. Acuity will be donating $10,000 to Toys for Tots to match its employees’ gift donations. The company’s annual giving campaign will run through December 24.

Since its founding in 1947, Toys for Tots, the U.S Marine Corps’ community action program, has distributed an annual average of 18 million toys to seven million children-in-need. The organization runs local toy collection and distribution programs in all 50 states.

“Community service and giving are core to our mission as an organization and through this campaign, we hope to spark joy in children across the country,” said Russ Langford, Chief Growth Officer. “We’re also proud to partner with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and its Virtual Toy Box to do our part to ensure every child receives a gift this holiday season.”

Acuity encourages employees and others to donate via the Virtual Toy Box.

About Acuity International

Acuity International, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises. With expertise in a range of engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental remediation, and secure and complex construction management services, augmented by deep expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions, Acuity International is positioned to assist its customers in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and repeatable processes. Learn more at www.acuityinternational.com.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.