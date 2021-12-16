Highlights Celebrates Culmination of 75th Anniversary Year and Looks Toward the Future

In August, Highlights published a curated selection from more than two million submissions of letters, drawings, and poems received from children over the past 75 years in "Dear Highlights: What Adults Can Learn from 75 Years of Letters and Conversations with Kids" by Highlights Chief Purpose Officer and Editor-in-Chief, Christine French Cully. (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights for Children, trusted by kids and families alike, marks the culmination of its 75th Anniversary—celebrated throughout the year with a successful lineup of mission-driven initiatives, new signature products, partnerships and events. The company aims to build on its founding core belief that "children are the world's most important people" by continuing to provide unparalleled experiences and expanding on its platform that encourages parents and caregivers to 'Lean In and Listen' to build trust and a lasting bond with their youngsters.

“We are proud to commemorate 75 years of our company’s journey of publishing content and creating experiences for children that engage, delight, and foster joyful learning, and we look forward to continuing to build on a legacy that is deeply rooted in our mission to help kids become their best selves,” said Kent Johnson, CEO of Highlights for Children. “While we celebrate our milestone, we also celebrate the outstanding accomplishment of kids around the world. As we look at the next 75 years, we are excited about introducing new ways families can integrate Highlights into their everyday lives and inspiring children to do great things for many years to come.”

The celebratory June cover of Highlights magazine featuring a signature Hidden Pictures® puzzle birthday cake kicked off several key activities for Highlights, including a national broadcast segment on NBC’s “TODAY” show that chronicled the company’s rich history - Highlights magazine celebrates 75 years — here's the story behind the brand.

In August, Highlights published a curated selection from more than two million submissions of letters, drawings, and poems received from children over the past 75 years. Dear Highlights: What Adults Can Learn from 75 Years of Letters and Conversations with Kids by Highlights Chief Purpose Officer and Editor-in-Chief Christine French Cully is available at Highlights.com as well as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM!, Bookshop, Target and Walmart.

A Dear Highlights podcast launched this year with Cully also explores what kids’ letters can teach us about childhood and encourages the grownups in their lives to foster an open line of communication. The successful podcast launches into its third season on January 11, 2022, continuing to offer advice and assistance to help parents lean into difficult conversations with their children. It can be found on Highlights.com, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Podtail and Google Podcasts.

“From the countless letters we’ve received from kids, we’ve seen that children don’t necessarily go to their parents with ‘big’ concerns,” says Cully. “That’s why parents, grandparents and caregivers need to continue to lean in and listen—consistently—and create a nurturing space for kids to share and manage their thoughts and worries, a critical skill to lifelong success.”

This holiday season, the bestselling Highlights Book of Things to Do, a deluxe activity book with over 500 tech-free ideas for building, playing, experimenting, crafting, cooking, dreaming, thinking and becoming outstanding citizens of the world, welcomed two additions to the collection to spark even more creativity and inspire kids to do great things: The Highlights Book of Things to Write and The Highlights Book of Things to Draw.

In addition to the beloved magazine and books, Highlights has also expanded its reach through a variety of channels and strategic partnerships throughout the milestone year. These include Popeye’s, Mott’s, Baketivity, Ocean Spray and newly launched Flashlight Hidden Pictures Board Game with Buffalo Games.

Founded by child psychologist Dr. Garry Cleveland Myers and his wife and educator Caroline Clark Myers, Highlights for Children magazine was first published in June 1946. Its first run was 20,000 copies and was sold door-to-door by sales representatives. Since then, the Highlights brand has grown to a diverse and inclusive family of products for kids from birth to 12, that includes games, websites, mobile apps, school skills practice books, and multiple book clubs. Highlights products and content reach more than 10 million children across 40 plus countries.

About Highlights

Highlights, a trusted global brand is dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with its most popular magazines and books, and on multi-platform digital experiences, digital apps, toys/games, a podcast, and more. In 2021, we are commemorating our 75th birthday by celebrating small moments that have big and lasting impact in a kid’s life. To connect with Highlights, visit: Highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube.