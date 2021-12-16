CBS Sports and Nickelodeon Unveil Announce Team for Slime-Filled Super Wild Card Weekend Telecast of NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, Airing Sunday, Jan. 16, at 4:30 P.M. (ET)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBS Sports and Nickelodeon unveiled today the announce team for the special slime-filled presentation of the National Football League’s Super Wild Card Weekend game on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). Following the success of last season’s Sports Emmy Award-winning production, the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon returns with CBS Sports’ analyst and former NFL star Nate Burleson, play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That Girl Lay Lay, All That) reprising their roles in the booth, while Nick star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) makes his sideline reporting debut.

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will showcase one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.

“The collaboration between the NFL, Nickelodeon, and CBS Sports for our first NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon was terrific and exceeded all expectations,” said CBS Sports’ Shawn Robbins, who will serve as Coordinating Producer of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon. “We look forward to another exciting, slime-filled, Nick-ified presentation and the return of our talented team in the booth. Last season, Noah, Nate and Gabrielle connected so well with viewers with their chemistry, enthusiasm and knowledge, and we know our NFL Slimetime co-host Young Dylan will be an excellent addition as sideline reporter, completing this fun-filled crew.”

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will be streamed via the NFL app on mobile for free.

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will air alongside CBS Sports’ coverage of the game, which will be available on The CBS Television Network. CBS Sports’ telecast will also be streamed across digital devices via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, NFL digital properties, and on mobile on the participating teams’ mobile properties and Yahoo Sports.

Last season’s NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon (Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021)–the first-ever NFL telecast produced for kids and families–was Nick’s most-watched program among total viewers in nearly four years and the number-one cable telecast of the week with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11. Airing alongside CBS Sports’ broadcast on The CBS Television Network, the program generated more than two billion social media impressions and Nickelodeon was the number-one trending topic in the U.S. on Twitter during that afternoon. The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon was the recipient of two Sports Emmy Awards in the categories of Outstanding Playoff Coverage and Outstanding Live Graphic Design.

NFL Slimetime is a fun-filled weekly NFL series for kids and families, hosted by Burleson and Young Dylan. The show features Nick-ified highlights and game footage; youth football spotlights; special celebrity guest appearances; interviews with NFL players; the weekly awarding of the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) trophy; and entertaining segments highlighting players and teams on and off the field. NFL Slimetime airs weekly Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, with episodes available to stream on Paramount+ the following day, through Feb. 16, the week of Super Bowl LVI. Content can also be found on NFL and Nickelodeon social channels featuring Nick-ified highlights, NVP moments and more.

NFLNickPlay.com serves as the official online destination for NFL Slimetime and the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, helping to educate kids on football basics and entertain them with a variety of NFL-themed content leading up to and during the Wild Card game. Kids can engage with quizzes, polls, fun facts, info galleries, football-themed short-form videos, weekly printables and more. Fans can also enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win fun prizes including a trip to the Wild Card game along with a game day experience!

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant serve as Executive Producers of THE NFL ON CBS. CBS Sports’ Shawn Robbins is Coordinating Producer of the game along with Producer, Ken Mack and Director, Suzanne Smith. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio, ViacomCBS; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).