AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (IRB) (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) [B3: IRBR3]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative.

The ratings reflect IRB’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect AM Best’s view of IRB’s operating performance, recently impacted by prior-year reserve development stemming from natural catastrophe events, and losses from the life reinsurance line of business, which required the company to restate its 2018 and 2019 financial statements, as well as the frictional losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Continued underwriting losses or adverse reserve development could further decrease operating performance or balance sheet strength assessments. Conversely, AM Best acknowledges that strategic changes are being made in IRB’s underwriting practices, which are starting to indicate a favorable path to reduce operational volatility and restore profitability. Nonetheless, IRB’s operating performance is now assessed as adequate when considered on a five-year average.

AM Best acknowledges the recent improvements in the company’s ERM, which include the use of several liquidity instruments such as capital increase, debt issuance and the execution of several loss portfolio transfers. These improvements led to the end of IRB’s special regulatory inspection by the Superintendência de Seguros Privados (SUSEP), the Brazilian (re)insurance industry regulatory authority. As a result, IRB’s ERM is now classified as appropriate.

Despite recent operational and structural improvements, manifestation of the expected benefits of these improvements has yet to be apparent in operating performance. The negative outlooks reflect the fact that operating performance is still not accretive to IRB's risk-adjusted capitalization.

A factor that could cause negative rating actions is a material deterioration of its operating performance, namely, prior year reserve development and underwriting activities.

