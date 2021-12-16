Missouri American Water Announces Enhanced Online Customer Portal: MyWater

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Missouri American Water has debuted its updated online customer portal, MyWater, allowing customers to quickly view usage and bill details, review local service alerts, sign-up for payment assistance and more.

The new interface and self-service features will improve customer experience for both customers and Missouri American Water’s customer service team.

“We listened to our customers and created an enhanced self-service customer portal, MyWater, to offer 24/7 access to do business with us from the ease of their home,” said Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland. “The improvements will also support our Customer Care Agents by automating state-specific rules and guides that allow our representatives to focus more on the customers we serve.”

With the click of a button, customers can check their enrollment status and sign up for paperless billing and autopay. Customers can also sign up for financial assistance programs online through MyWater instead of calling the water utility’s customer service center. Financial assistance options include budget billing, installment plans, a one-time extension, and medical hardship.

Customers are encouraged to check out the new and improved customer service portal by visiting: https://login.amwater.com/

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit https://www.amwater.com/moaw/ and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.