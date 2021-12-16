Evenflo® Gold Revolve360™ Named 2021 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evenflo, designer, manufacturer and marketer of infant and children’s products, announced today that the Evenflo Gold Revolve360 Rotational All-in-One Car Seat was awarded “Best in Show” by the 2021 Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) Innovation Awards. The annual awards highlight some of the most exciting new products in the marketplace today in an effort to offer parents innovative ways to safeguard and care for baby.

Launched in March 2021, the Evenflo Gold Revolve360 is the first all-in-one car seat from an American brand that rotates 360° — a true turning point in innovation for young, growing families. Its fully rotational design makes the process of loading and unloading children easy. A recent addition to Evenflo Gold, the company’s line of smart, innovative baby gear, the Revolve360 features unmatched style, design, and technology.

The Evenflo Gold Revolve360 has been a parent favorite since it was launched. It currently touts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with dozens of happy customers commenting, “I can’t believe someone didn’t think of this before!”

Along with its fully rotational seat, the Evenflo Gold Revolve360 offers:

10 years of use with three modes: Rear Facing (4 – 40 lbs.), Forward Facing (22 – 65 lbs.) and Booster (40 – 120 lbs.)

The Sure360™ Safety Installation System, including LockStrong™, which allows parents to push down to lock the car seat base into place for an easy one-time installation, and Tether360™, which holds the seat in place and helps absorb energy in the event of a collision

Four fashions for parents to choose from, including: Opal Pink, Moonstone Gray, Sapphire Blue, and Onyx Black

“We’re thrilled that the Evenflo Gold Revolve 360 has garnered the accolades that we feel it deserves,” said Jon Conaway, Director of Product Management at Evenflo. “JPMA represents an industry standard for high quality, innovation, and safety for baby and children’s products that every company in the space strives to meet. Evenflo Gold Revolve360 embodies all of these qualities and is truly a turning point in innovation for growing families.”

Established in 1989, the JPMA Innovation Awards annually recognize brands and products representing ingenuity and serving the changing needs of babies and parents. This year’s awards were voted on by a panel of experts from BabyCenter, Parents Magazine, Safe Kids Worldwide, Good Housekeeping Institute, and more.

“The 2021 Innovation Awards celebrates brand ingenuity, and products that best serve the ever-evolving needs of babies and parents,” said JPMA Executive Director Kelly Mariotti. “This year, we saw an increase in products that prioritize multi-functionality, as well as several tech-forward products that put baby's health and safety at the forefront. We are proud to honor brands who continue to challenge the status quo while maintaining quality and integrity.”

The Evenflo Gold Revolve360 Rotational All-in-One Car Seat is available on the Evenflo Gold website, as well Amazon.com, Target.com, buybuybaby.com and Walmart.com. It’s also available in-store at buybuy BABY and select Target locations.

To learn more about Evenflo Gold and the company’s line of safe, smart, and innovative products visit www.evenflogold.com or follow us on Instagram @evenflobaby. For more information about the Revolve360, visit its product page.

About Evenflo

Evenflo Company, Inc. is a leading innovator, manufacturer and marketer of baby and children’s products. Founded 100 years ago, the company is committed to meeting the needs of a new generation of parents who appreciate leading-edge security, smart design and technology, and everyday comfort and convenience. Its vast product portfolio includes on-the-go products, such as car seats, strollers and push/pull wagons, as well as in-home gear such as high chairs, safety gates, and the ExerSaucer collection. The company is the top supplier of baby and children’s products to leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, buybuy BABY and Amazon. Evenflo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.

About the JPMA Innovation Awards

The Innovation Awards competition began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003 JPMA renamed it as the Innovation Awards to more accurately represent the focus on innovation. Since the program’s inception, JPMA has awarded the coveted Most Innovative title to more than 300 companies and hundreds more have earned their Finalist badge.