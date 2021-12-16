Impact Products Opens Cutting-Edge Product Development & Testing Facility

In 2021, as part of our commitment to always remain a top supplier to the DRTV industry, we opened our own product development and testing facility. We call it: Impact Labs.

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impact Products Ltd. announced today the grand opening of its state-of-the-art product development and testing facility known as “Impact Labs.” The facility is the first of its kind in the direct-response television industry and sets a new standard for sourcing and supply firms, which have typically outsourced these functions to mainland factories.

Housed in a dedicated space in downtown Kowloon, Impact Labs is staffed by an experienced team of engineers and other product scientists. It features several cutting-edge testing rooms, including a fire room and water room, as well as advanced design tools such as 3D printing equipment.

“Our drive to evolve, improve and grow is what led us to invest in a lab tailored to the needs of our clients,” said Bill Quarless, founder and director of Impact Products. “By adding these capabilities and bringing them in-house, we became more efficient and effective and much less reliant on outside factories and other companies for development and testing.”

Other Impact Labs capabilities include a temperature chamber for life-testing products and simulating various extreme conditions in temperature and humidity, Quarless said. In addition, the new facility has many high-tech machines such as electronic microscopes, a sphere-spectroradiometer device and thermal-imaging cameras. “There’s even an archery range for high-impact and projectile testing,” he added.

ABOUT IMPACT

