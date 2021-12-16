Premiere virtual summit from Teikametrics to help E-Commerce sellers scale rapidly in 2022

Introducing AdMax Virtual Summit. The premier, one-day event connecting advertising strategy, market data, and revolutionary tech to maximize your growth on Amazon, Walmart, and beyond.

Introducing AdMax Virtual Summit. The premier, one-day event connecting advertising strategy, market data, and revolutionary tech to maximize your growth on Amazon, Walmart, and beyond.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teikametrics, the leader in eCommerce marketplace advertising and optimization, announces AdMax, a new virtual Advertising Summit that will give sellers the advertising strategies and insights needed to skyrocket their businesses in 2022.

Competition for sellers on marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart continues to increase. Profit margins on products continue to shrink, and consistent growth is becoming more difficult to achieve.

On January 26 from 1-4pm ET, Teikametrics is bringing together the greatest minds in the industry to overcome the growing challenges of e-commerce. At AdMax, attendees will walk away with the top advertising strategies billion dollar brands are using to grow, data-centric trends & benchmarks from 2021, input from some of today’s most relevant brands, engaging Q&A from top ad experts, and much more.

“The reality for every seller is that the marketplaces they rely on to grow their brand are becoming more competitive and nuanced every year. Having the right strategic playbook is just the first step. The human factor has to be enabled by intelligent (read AI), data driven technology that optimizes performance down to the SKU level. Doing this at scale, across marketplaces is a game-changer”-

Alasdair McLean Foreman, Founder and CEO at Teikametrics

Advertising continues to escalate as an essential strategy for online growth in marketplaces all over the world. Sellers will find everything they need to succeed in the year ahead at AdMax.

Mark your calendars to join us for AdMax 2022 - January 26th. Click here to sign up for this intense and insightful event.

About Teikametrics

Teikametrics’ AI-powered Marketplace Optimization Platform helps sellers and brand owners maximize their potential on the world’s most valuable marketplaces. Founded in 2015, Teikametrics uses proprietary AI technology to maximize profitability in a simple SaaS interface. Teikametrics optimizes more than $7 billion in GMV across thousands of sellers around the world, with brands including Munchkin, mDesign, Clarks, Nutribullet, Conair, Nutrafol, and Solo Stove trusting Teikametrics to unlock the full potential of their selling and advertising on Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces.

For more information, please visit: http://www.teikametrics.com.