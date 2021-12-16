Good Eggs Announces Exclusive Partnership With Quince & Co., Michael and Lindsay Tusk’s Award-winning Hospitality Group

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Eggs announced today an exclusive new partnership with Quince & Co. — Michael & Lindsay Tusk’s acclaimed San Francisco-based culinary group known for its renowned restaurants Quince and Cotogna — that will bring highly curated and sustainably sourced wines from around the world direct to Good Eggs customers across the Bay Area.

The partnership is a natural alliance given the brands’ shared commitment to people, planet and transformative food experiences. Good Eggs brings their unparalleled online ordering, same-day delivery, premium grocery and meal kit services together with Quince & Co.’s industry-leading organic, natural and biodynamic wines — creating a unique program rooted in quality and convenience.

For over two decades, Chef Michael Tusk, his wife Lindsay and their teams have been at the forefront of organic and sustainable sourcing across their food, wine, and spirit offerings. Beyond their celebrated cuisines — Quince was awarded its third Michelin star in 2017 and was one of the first recipients of the Michelin Green Star — the group has painstakingly sought out vintners across the globe who can meet their unwavering environmental standards. Inspired by the unique profile of each restaurant, selections for Good Eggs will range from Quince’s exclusive collector bottles — a rarity in the sustainable wine industry — to Cotogna’s organic wines that celebrate the best of Italian viticulture.

“Like so many others, the events of 2020 challenged our team to rethink our touchpoints with our community, including how we bring the Quince and Cotogna experience to our loyal customers,” comments Lindsay Tusk. “Good Eggs’ operational expertise now allows us to bring the wines that we love to homes in San Francisco and around the Bay Area. We were drawn to Bentley and his team’s shared commitment to sourcing exceptional products, making them an obvious partner.”

“As longtime admirers and patrons of Quince & Co.’s groundbreaking restaurants, we’re truly honored to partner with them — not only because it takes our wine program to the next level, but because we share deeply held values,” said Good Eggs CEO Bentley Hall. “This collaboration is the perfect complement to our elevated food assortment, and we can’t wait to introduce Good Eggs customers to these wonderful wines as we raise our glasses to all of the exciting things to come in the New Year.”

Officially launching on GoodEggs.com and the Good Eggs app in January 2022, customers will have the opportunity to purchase limited-quantity wines by the bottle or case for same-day delivery. New selections will be released each month, with the option to join advanced waitlists.

To celebrate the exclusive collaboration, Good Eggs will offer consumers — and those lucky enough to be on their gift lists — a special preview this month with two holiday-inspired limited-edition bundles available from December 16th through December 31st, or while supplies last.

For more information and to order within the Bay Area, visit GoodEggs.com/QuinceCo

ABOUT GOOD EGGS

Good Eggs is a premium online grocery delivery service that’s pioneering a transformational food experience for people and the planet. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company is the first and only to offer absurdly fresh produce, meal kits, prepared meals and a full assortment of sustainable groceries, wine, home and health products and more. Offering same-day delivery throughout the Bay Area, the brand has remained steadfast in its mission to make good food the most powerful force for change as it has grown. The majority of Good Eggs’ product assortment is local, and every item carried must meet a strict list of sourcing standards. In addition to good food, the company provides good jobs at a living wage, with benefits and equity for all.

Good Eggs is privately owned. Investors include Benchmark, Glade Brook Capital Partners, GV, Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, S2G Ventures, and others.

ABOUT QUINCE & CO.

Situated in San Francisco’s historic Jackson Square, Quince & Co. by Lindsay and Chef Michael Tusk has created some of San Francisco’s most beloved restaurants offering memorable culinary experiences with a commitment to exemplary hospitality, refined quality and sustainability, as well as a multifaceted catering and events business, wine cellar management and purchasing consultancy, a membership community, the not-for-profit organization Feed the Future, and a design and production studio. Restaurant Quince serves California contemporary cuisine grounded by Italian culinary principles and Chef Michael Tusk’s lifelong respect for seasonality, terroir and artisanal producers, highlighting produce from the restaurant’s collaboration and partnership with Fresh Run Farm in West Marin. Quince was awarded its third Michelin star in 2017 and holds four stars from the San Francisco Chronicle. Quince is a proud member of Relais & Chateaux, and in 2020 was one of the first recipients in the country to be awarded a Green Star from Michelin for its work towards sustainability and biodiversity. Cotogna is the quintessential neighborhood spot known for its warm and convivial atmosphere, featuring seasonally-driven regional Italian cuisine and wine grown organically, on a small scale and true to its terroir.