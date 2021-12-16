C.J. Lawrence Awarded Top Guns Designation by Informa Financial Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C.J. Lawrence has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence’s PSN manager database, North America’s longest running database of investment managers.

C.J. Lawrence was honored with a 6-Star Top Gun rating for its Bulldog-equity strategy.

“Our consistent ranking near the top of our pier group is a testament to our Bulldog-equity strategy, which is flexible to invest in both growth and value stocks at the core.” said Bernhard Koepp, CEO- Portfolio Manager of C.J. Lawrence.

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence’s proprietary performance screens, *PSN Top Guns (*free registration to view Top Guns) ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Top Gun firms are awarded a rating ranging from one to six stars, with the number of stars representing continued performance over time.

C.J. Lawrence’s 6-Star strategy was named Top Gun “Bulldog-equity” rating, meaning the Bulldog-equity strategy had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy’s returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten information ratios for the latest five-year period then become the 6 Star Top Guns.

The signature “Bulldog Portfolio” is composed of a universe of about 200 stocks in companies that embody Bulldog characteristics such as a propensity to protect and grow market share and a focus on long-term returns.

“Congratulations to C.J. Lawrence for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun,” said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr. “This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter.”

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/.

About C.J. Lawrence

C.J. Lawrence is a boutique investment management firm based in New York City with a legacy dating to 1864. C.J. Lawrence combines the talents of a highly experienced portfolio management team within an environment centered on offering quality investing advice. C.J. Lawrence is an independent, privately owned, SEC ® registered investment advisor that specializes in separately managed accounts for high net worth individuals, families, and institutions.

C.J. Lawrence is located at 1330 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 7A, New York, NY 10019. Telephone: 212-888-6158. For more information, please visit cjlawrence.com.

About Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI’s Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr’s PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.