Memphis Philanthropist Avron B. Fogelman Makes Another Generous Gift to Burlington Stores Customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Local philanthropist Avron B. Fogelman surprised nearly 180 customers on Dec. 15 at Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer, by paying off the balance of their layaways at the Eastgate Shopping Center store location (5048 Park Avenue). This year’s gift not only lightened the financial load for Memphis families during the holidays, it also provided them with a variety of items such as cold weather apparel, children’s toys and more. Customers impacted by Fogelman’s generosity were contacted by Burlington to coordinate the pickup of their paid off merchandise.

“With the challenges so many people have experienced the last couple of years, the opportunity to bring happiness to some Memphis families during the holiday season means a lot to me," said Fogelman.

In 2016, Fogelman began his philanthropic journey with Burlington, and he continued the tradition in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as families experienced even more arduous times brought by current events. In 2017, Fogelman provided a special holiday gift in the form of a shopping spree to children of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis.

“It’s heartwarming to see customers walk out of our store full of relief and happiness, especially during the holiday season, because of Mr. Fogelman’s generosity,” said Paul Mallett, regional vice president, Burlington Stores. “His continued support for those in the community is a prime example of the compassionate spirit that Memphians possess.”

Avron B. Fogelman is Chairman of Fogelman Properties, and is the former co-owner of the World Series Champion Kansas City Royals. He is one of the most philanthropic Memphians, from investing in sports teams to providing college scholarships to underprivileged students and more.