Igloo Celebrates Sanrio® Friend of the Month for December With a Limited-edition Little Twin Stars™ Playmate Cooler

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo and global lifestyle brand Sanrio® unveiled a limited-edition Little Playmate cooler in celebration of Little Twin Stars, December’s Sanrio Friend of the Month. This new Little Playmate features fun, custom artwork of the two twin stars Kiki and Lala — whose birthday is December 24 — and is available now at igloocoolers.com/sanrio.

“It’s always fun teaming up with Sanrio, and creating this limited-edition cooler with them was as exciting as ever,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “The Little Twin Stars, decades-long Sanrio fan-favorite characters, and the Little Playmate, a decades-long iconic cooler — it’s the perfect match! And it’s a fun and special way for fans to join in on celebrating the Little Twin Stars December 24th birthday with ice-cold treats and drinks. This is a collaboration that was written in the stars!”

"At Sanrio, we try to empower and inspire friendship in all forms and this partnership with Igloo provides the perfect opportunity to get together over delicious food and drink,” said Susan Tran, Director of Brand Marketing at Sanrio, Inc. “The collection’s new look with Little Twin Stars is one-of-a-kind and perfectly commemorates this birthday celebration.”

With a light blue base, the new 7-quart Sanrio Little Twin Stars Little Playmate cooler (fitting up to nine 12-ounce cans) showcases pastel artwork playfully depicting the celestial duo, Kiki and Lala, being the best, shiniest stars they can be. The fun graphics are featured throughout all four panels of the Playmate’s trademarked tent top.

Igloo’s limited-edition Sanrio Little Twin Stars Little Playmate cooler, $39.99, along with the Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends collection of coolers, ranging from $19.99–$39.99, can be purchased now on igloocoolers.com/sanrio, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the “Small Gift, Big Smile®” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - @sanrio, @hellokitty.