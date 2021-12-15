Census Bureau Provides Information to Government Officials on the Count Question Resolution Operation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Census Bureau today emailed eligible government officials information about participating in the 2020 Census Count Question Resolution (CQR) Operation.

CQR gives tribal, state and local officials the opportunity to request the Census Bureau review their official 2020 Census housing counts for potential processing errors. Through this formal review process, the Census Bureau ensures that housing and population counts are correctly allocated to 2020 Census tabulation blocks in the 50 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Census Bureau has been conducting the CQR Operation since the 1990 Census.

Governments that would like to request a review of group quarters population counts would be able to through a separate proposed program, the 2020 Post-Census Group Quarters Review (2020 PCGQR).

CQR does not alter redistricting data, apportionment results or other 2020 Census data products. However, the CQR results will be used in the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates program and other future programs that use 2020 Census data.

CQR will provide corrected housing and population counts as of April 1, 2020, when records show that housing or its associated population was identified during the enumeration but erroneously excluded from a jurisdiction’s census count because of a processing error.

The Census Bureau will accept CQR cases Jan. 3, 2022, through June 30, 2023. The deadline for providing results to impacted governmental units is Sept. 30, 2023, but the Census Bureau aims to respond within 90 days of receipt of case submissions.

For more information on CQR programs during previous decennial censuses and the current status of CQR cases received, visit the 2020 Census Count Question Resolution Operation (CQR) page and the 2020 Census Count Question press kit.