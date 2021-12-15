LBMC Named National Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

Thank you to our people for making LBMC a great place to work. We are better together and for that we are thankful. Learn more about our careers at https://www.lbmc.com/careers/.

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LBMC, a top advisory and business consulting firm in the nation, is proud to be selected as a Certified™ 2022 Great Place to Work®. This is the second consecutive year that LBMC has been awarded this prestigious designation based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working at LBMC. This year, 91% of team members said LBMC is a great place to work – 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that LBMC is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row and owe this prestigious distinction to our outstanding team members,” said Michelle Endres, LBMC’s Chief People Officer. “At LBMC, it’s all about our people, and we are proud to be cultivating a team that is engaged and empowered to drive their future and the future of LBMC, through trust and support of each other, our clients and our communities.”

“Over the last year, we’ve continued to invest in our people through our enhanced Talent Development programs, offering team members the opportunity to participate in leadership development training and other personal and professional development. We already see these investments paying off in dividends,” said Endres.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, team members at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About LBMC

LBMC is a Forbes Best Accounting Firm and Accounting Today Top 50 Firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Named a 2021 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services, LBMC has more than 750 team members, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, TN, and Charlotte, NC. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC has expanded its focus to meet a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its diverse client base. Today, LBMC and the LBMC Family of Companies are industry leaders in financial, human resources, technology, information security, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.