Arthur D. Little Launches New Brand Identity on Its 135th Anniversary

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the 135th anniversary of Arthur D. Little (ADL)’s foundation, and the 10th anniversary of the company becoming a private partnership again, ADL has launched a new brand identity.

ADL’s new branding emphasizes ‘The Difference’ in how the company works with its clients and how it uniquely stands out in the consulting industry. The elevated ‘D’ in its new logo puts The Difference at the heart of its brand, symbolizing an open window towards the future.

The new branding reaffirms ADL’s history of pushing at the boundaries of innovation, linking experts, technology and strategy to solve the most challenging problems. It also reflects ADL’s bold, entrepreneurial spirit which has seen the company double its footprint with the opening of over 20 new offices in the past six years.

One of the key ways in which ADL differentiates itself in the market is through its promotion and embrace of an open consulting model, which draws on a worldwide network of experts, and ensures that only the best possible people address each client’s specific challenges. This model is closely connected to ADL’s other core difference: a commitment to work side-by-side with its clients as an integrated part of their teams, tailoring solutions that are right for them, not generic.

Ignacio García Alves, Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur D. Little, comments: “Next generation infrastructures, new technologies, digitialization, convergence and sustainability are transforming both the world and the business of our clients. It is our duty to meet their changing needs – and to anticipate those in the future. We are the ambidextrous consulting firm – both creative and pragmatic, meeting the challenges of today and embracing the opportunities of tomorrow. This is The Difference we make to our clients.

“I am proud of the successful journey our company has made, and want to thank every one of my exceptional, diverse colleagues for making it possible. I hope everybody will be as excited as I am about this new branding, which reflects our more personal and open approach to consulting.”

