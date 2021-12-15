New Website to Provide Vaccine Information in Spanish for Hispanic/Latinx

SACRAMENTO, Calif. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the California Chronic Care Coalition (CCCC), the Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC), Looms4lupus and other partner organizations launched YourVaccinationGuide.org in Spanish. The site provides important and easy-to-understand information about vaccines against COVID-19, which is not always readily available for Spanish-speaking communities. While the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals among Hispanics/Latinx in the U.S. has increased, more reliable resources in Spanish are still needed to protect a community whose high rates of chronic conditions often put them at a higher risk for COVID.

The prevalence of misstatements and lack of accurate information about the safety and efficacy of vaccines are an obstacle to overcoming the pandemic and eradicating other serious illnesses. YourVaccinationGuide.org in Spanish will serve as a one-stop site for vaccine information to help reduce confusion and increase vaccine acceptance among Hispanics/Latinos.

The U.S. has the second largest population of Spanish speakers in the world (Forbes) which makes it particularly important that accurate information is provided in Spanish. YourVaccinationGuide.org was translated by partners Looms4Lupus, which is an organization dedicated to providing resources and awareness about autoimmune conditions in English and Spanish.

“We thought this was a critical step to support the health and wellbeing of the Hispanic population we represent,” said Juana Mata, co-founder of Looms4Lupus. “We’re pleased to translate this essential information and participate in YourVaccinationGuide.org’s effort to provide more resources to Hispanic/Latinx communities.”

Latinos have high rates of chronic disease, which places them at greater risk for serious complications and death from COVID-19.

“As patient advocates, we’ve seen the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on our communities, especially on Latinos living with chronic conditions,” said Liz Helms, President and CEO of CCCC. “Being vaccinated is critical as we continue to make great progress in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. We hope that having access to YourVaccinationGuide.org in Spanish will encourage more Latinos to get vaccinated.”

YourVaccinationGuide.org in Spanish includes sections on COVID-19 vaccines, frequently asked questions, and a vaccination checklist. The website is regularly updated to provide the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines. As the number of fully vaccinated individuals increases and the pandemic’s impact is mitigated, the website will focus on other essential immunizations.

“We believe having YourVaccinationGuide.org available in Spanish makes it a more valuable tool in our effort to emerge from this pandemic and to protect against a range of serious diseases,” said Debbie Witchey, HLC executive vice president and chief operating officer. “The website provides Spanish speakers with information about the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines and addresses many of the common misconceptions about vaccination.”

About YourVaccinationGuide.org

The California Chronic Care Coalition, the Healthcare Leadership Council and other organizations have created a partnership to provide this grassroots consumer guide regarding immunizations and COVID-19. The objective of YourVaccinationGuide.org is to inform the public about COVID-19 vaccines and the importance of staying up to date on other teen and adult immunizations.

About California Chronic Care Coalition

The California Chronic Care Coalition (CCCC) is a unique alliance of more than 40 leading consumer health organizations and provider groups that promote the collaborative work of policy makers, industry leaders, providers, and consumers to improve the health of Californians with chronic conditions. We envision a system of care that is accessible, affordable, and high-quality that emphasizes prevention, coordinated care, and the patient’s wellness and longevity.

About Healthcare Leadership Council

The Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC), a coalition of chief executives from all disciplines within American healthcare, is the exclusive forum for the nation’s healthcare leaders to jointly develop policies, plans, and programs to achieve their vision of a 21st century system that makes affordable, high-quality care accessible to all Americans.