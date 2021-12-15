Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Pick-Up Locations In Dallas and Addison, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, announced the opening of two additional pick-up locations for patients to collect their prescriptions in Dallas and Addison, Texas.

TXOG’s pick-up locations are made possible by the company’s extensive network of physician partnerships. Each pick-up site operates once weekly within a physician’s office, enabling TXOG to bring its medicine closer to the region’s patients and thus removing the standard $25 delivery fee. The company also operates other temporary locations in Plano, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

“Every week, we review customer feedback, evaluate our delivery process and collaborate with physicians’ offices to identify how the Texas Original team can bring our life-changing medicine closer and closer to our patients throughout Texas,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “With a growing population of patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, we’re excited to open new pick-up sites in Dallas and Addison to provide North Texas patients and caregivers multiple options to obtain their medicine.”

The Dallas facility will operate Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. The Addison facility will operate Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. TXOG’s other pick-up locations are open at the following times:

North Austin: Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to noon

South Houston: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Antonio: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plano: Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Fort Worth: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Spring: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Katy: Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TXOG’s gummies, tincture and lozenge products are also available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com and for pick up at the company’s dispensary in Austin, Texas. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) is the leading licensed medical marijuana producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TXOG is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.