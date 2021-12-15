 Californians Want Job and Life Skills Training for High School Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to a new poll released by the Good4U coalition, 91 percent of California voters say it’s important for public schools to provide quality education options with the instruction personalized to the individual student that includes job and life skills training.

“The pandemic taught us an important lesson – high school students need more than a diploma,” said Roxana Janka, Good4U coalition manager. “Job and life skills training programs help students prepare for a future beyond high school with work readiness, real-world learning, internships and job opportunities – especially for our most vulnerable students.”

The telephone survey of 1,000 California voters was conducted by J. Wallin Opinion Research and administered in Spanish and English languages.

In March 2021, a second statewide survey commissioned by Good4U was conducted prior to the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year to examine the opinions of California parents with high school-aged students.

Poll results demonstrated a strong preference for greater dialogue about the need for equity in education. The overwhelming support by parents surveyed led to the creation of the Good4U public awareness campaign, developed by the coalition to bring stakeholders of all communities together.

“The Good4U campaign is rooted in the idea that everyone – whether they have schoolchildren or not – should care about all students having equal opportunity for a quality education,” explained Janka. “Personalized support, especially for the most vulnerable students, is not only good for students, but for teachers, communities, economies, neighborhoods, public services, crime rates, mental health and more. It’s good for us all.”

The Good4U coalition is made up of individuals and organizations. Parents, teachers, students, concerned neighbors, community activists, local leaders and more who believe even one dropout is too many when you consider the lost potential and negative impact on communities. To learn more about Good4U, visit www.gogood4u.com.

