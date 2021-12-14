AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Work First Casualty Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Work First Casualty Company (Work First) (Delaware). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Work First’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Work First is a niche provider focused on writing workers compensation policies for temporary staffing companies, in business segments such as light manufacturing, office clerical and other similar business segments. The company is licensed in all 50 states and operates through long-term agency partnerships throughout the United States. Work First’s balance sheet strength is supported by the company’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), prudent reserving and conservative investment portfolio, while also acknowledging limited financial flexibility as a privately held stock company.

Work First has posted consistent operating profitability over the past five years, with positive income resulting from both underwriting operations and investment returns. While underwriting expenses have been slightly elevated in comparison with AM Best composite figures, management is comfortable that these expenditures are part of its strong relationships with its producers, and results in quality business on its books.

AM Best considers the company’s ERM capabilities as appropriate for the scale and scope of operations, and properly aligned with its stated risk profile.

