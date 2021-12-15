A.S. Watson O+O AI-Powered Skin Advisor Doubles Conversion Rate Enabled by Revieve®

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital service providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced that its partner A.S. Watson Group, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer serving billions of customers, has boosted its conversions, average order value and time spent on the eCommerce sites for its Superdrug and ICI PARIS XL business units after A.S. Watson Group eLab deployed Revieve's AI Skin Advisor (also known as Skin Analyser in ICI PARIS XL Netherlands).

A.S. Watson Group partnered with its Tech Partner Revieve to strengthen its O+O (Offline Plus Online) retail – an ecosystem powered by technology, big data, and artificial intelligence. As a result, with the AI-powered Skin Advisor, Superdrug saw that its users converted over 100% better and the average order value increased over 20%. Furthermore, ICI PARIS XL users spent twice the amount of time on-site when engaging with the A.S. Watson Online Skin Advisor powered by Revieve.

The Skin Advisor experience combines proprietary computer vision technology and mobile skin diagnostics that analyze over 120 skin metrics from a user’s face and several algorithms specifically trained to analyze distinct skincare and beauty-related facial features. To receive a personalized, in-depth skin analysis and product recommendations from the Online Skincare Advisor, users take a selfie and answer specific questions about their skin type and any personal skin concerns.

“With our O+O retail ecosystem we create an integrated experience to serve customers' needs better, enabling them to shop across any channel, anytime, anywhere. By having Revieve as our O+O tech partner, we have been able to improve customer experience across business units and help all our customers find exactly what they are looking for,” said Dan Jarvis, Chief Digital Officer (Europe) of A.S. Watson Group.

Revieve’s mobile skin diagnostic focuses on the capability for in-depth analysis of mobile-quality selfies, delivering accurate results with non-perfect quality images. In addition, Revieve's computer-vision solution is trained to provide real-time feedback to the user about the quality considerations present in their selfie, including information about inadequate lighting conditions, the presence of eyeglasses, incorrect positioning of the user's face and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with A.S. Watson Group to bring a personalized digital brand experience to their customers. As a true retail innovator, A.S. Watson has been an early adopter of leveraging digital technology to provide unparalleled value for their customers, ultimately supporting their O+O retail and driving tangible business results. We're excited to be along for that journey and the future of commerce in skin & beauty," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Founder at Revieve.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred partner to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally driven, personalized brand experience by leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the brand experience for skincare and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve’s digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve’s trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.