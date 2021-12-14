Publix Donates Nearly 400M Meals to Help Alleviate Hunger

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1 in 8 people in America faces hunger. To help put food on the tables of people in need, Publix has donated nearly 400 million meals over the last two years. Due to the pandemic, the number of people turning to food banks for assistance increased and the need remains high. In addition to the company’s annual register campaigns for hunger alleviation and in-store perishable recovery program, in April of 2020 Publix began purchasing and donating fresh fruits and vegetables to Feeding America® member food banks. Through these combined efforts, Publix and its customers have helped meet the growing need in their communities.

“With hunger affecting every community, helping feed families in need is at the center of our charitable efforts. Everyone should have food on their table, and we’re committed to providing much-needed wholesome foods for our neighbors facing hunger,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We’re grateful to be able to support our communities and do good, together.”

“For years, Publix has been a visionary supporter of Feeding America and our network of food banks,” said Feeding America Chief Executive Officer Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “We’re thankful for their continued commitment to finding innovative and impactful solutions to put food on the tables of people facing hunger.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,294 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.