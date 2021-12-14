Virta Health Reveals Triple-Digit Growth With Health Plans Amid Industry Shift Towards Diabetes Reversal

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Virta Health, the leader in type 2 diabetes reversal, announced it now works with more than 20 national and regional health plans, marking 133% year-over-year growth with large insurer customers. Of these partners, nearly half—including Humana and Providence Health Plan—now offer Virta’s diabetes reversal treatment to their self-funded employer groups, representing thousands of companies and over 5M covered lives.

Heightened demand for Virta coincides with an industry-wide shift towards reversal as an antidote to America’s worsening metabolic disease epidemic. Virta’s clinically proven treatment upends traditional approaches, and helps patients normalize blood sugar while removing the need for expensive medications like insulin. Recent analysis, with methodology validated by the independent actuarial firm Milliman, Inc., demonstrated payer savings of $425 per Virta patient per month, or $10,000 over the first two years.

“The tide is turning towards disease reversal as the primary goal for type 2 diabetes treatment,” said Sami Inkinen, CEO and co-founder of Virta. “Our accelerating health plan growth affirms this shift, as payers race to cut costs while helping patients transform their health.”

Recognizing this transition, the American Diabetes Association, the Endocrine Society, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, and Diabetes UK recently released a consensus report that defined diabetes reversal for the first time while refining remission criteria.

Alongside health plan growth, Virta is also rapidly expanding its reach with employer customers. Over the last year alone, Virta has seen triple-digit year-over-year growth for its enterprise business.

To learn more about how Virta’s diabetes reversal offering can save money and improve the health of your population, reach out to ​​partner@virtahealth.com.

About Virta Health:

Virta Health helps people reverse type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. Current approaches manage disease progression through increased medication use and infrequent doctor visits. Virta reverses type 2 diabetes through innovations in technology, nutrition science, and continuous remote care from physicians and behavioral experts. In clinical studies, 94% of patients reduce or eliminate insulin use, and weight-loss exceeds FDA benchmarks by 150%. Virta works with the largest health plans, employers, and government organizations and puts 100% of its fees at risk based on clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more about how Virta is transforming lives by reversing type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter @virtahealth.