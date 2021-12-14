Greenpath Financial Wellness Unveils Best Practices for Companies to Address Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling and debt management services, has published a white paper including best practices to help organizations advance their inclusion, diversity, equity, and access (IDEA) initiatives. Recently, GreenPath was named a finalist among Crain’s Detroit Business Best-Managed Nonprofits, due largely to the practices shared within the nonprofit’s IDEA white paper.

GreenPath’s IDEA initiative consists of the internal and external insights and recommendations acquired during the nonprofit’s IDEA journey. It includes short- and long-term strategies in Workforce Recruitment, Retention and Development; Workplace Diversity and Cultural Competency; Marketing, Education and Outreach; Technology/Data Collection/Evaluation and Service Enhancements. GreenPath utilized $1.75 million in grant funding from United Services Automobile Association (USAA), Capital One and Wells Fargo to implement IDEA activities.

“Our leadership team and employee-led IDEA groups are working together to create and sustain a culture of continuous improvement in overcoming systemic barriers and unconscious bias,” said Kristen Holt, GreenPath president and CEO. “This has culminated in a comprehensive IDEA initiative that has been integrated into GreenPath’s overall strategic plan.”

To achieve its mission of empowering people to lead financially healthy lives, GreenPath recognizes that many underrepresented communities have been historically marginalized and is committed to improve inclusion and diversity within the organization and in its service to clients. In doing so, it hopes to empower other organizations to do the same.

“To build trust among employees, IDEA must be more than a one-time effort,” said Holt. “The work is sustained over time through alignment, connection to the mission, repetition, and consistent action. IDEA must be integrated into an organization’s strategic plan. Otherwise, momentum can suffer, and employees may view IDEA as a temporary ‘flavor of the month.’”

GreenPath’s IDEA efforts have garnered award recognition from a variety of organizations in 2021. In addition to Crain’s, other acknowledgements include a Top Workplaces 2021 award from Detroit Free Press (its sixth year), and Center for Companies That Care Honor Roll recognition for a third year. GreenPath’s own Omari Hall was honored 2021 Outstanding Advocate by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling for his financial wellness work in Detroit.

“Through a series of interviews and human-centered dialogue with residents in Detroit and San Antonio, we deepened our understanding of the unique needs multicultural audiences have related to debt and finances. As a result, we intentionally teamed with diverse agencies and media to reach diverse communities. We launched digital tools and experiences to help Black and Hispanic populations improve their credit. We feature real stories of diverse persons who have overcome financial issues, so that others can see themselves in the solutions,” said Donna Doleman Dickerson, GreenPath’s chief marketing officer.

While approaches on diversity and inclusion work exist, the GreenPath team didn’t find materials with clear steps to take, templates to follow, suggested activities, or a structure to manage the work. GreenPath’s white paper explains their thought process and journey, plus gives concrete examples and tools to help other leaders move forward with their organizations.

Holt added, “No matter where an organization is on its IDEA journey, every step toward inclusion, diversity, equity, and access will lead to a better world for all.”

To download GreenPath’s IDEA White Paper, visit: https://bit.ly/306a43G.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

As one of the largest financial counseling agencies in the nation, GreenPath Financial Wellness has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, student loans, homeownership, and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath and its affiliates work directly with individuals, banks, credit unions and employer partners across the U.S. from more than 30 locations and through phone access and online tools. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, Michigan Diversity Council, Texas Diversity Council, and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation. To learn more, visit www.greenpath.com or call 866-648-8122. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.