Taiwan Excellence Rolls Out Eco-Friendly Scooter Innovations for European Market.

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Are you a buyer looking for the latest advancements in eco-friendly micro-mobility? If so, now’s your chance. To familiarize European buyers with the Taiwanese scooter industry, Taiwan Excellence – the symbol of the best and most innovative products from Taiwan – recently hosted a webinar titled “2021 Taiwan Excellence Scooter Industry Webinar: Hop on Your Own Adventure.” Now available on the Taiwan Excellence YouTube channel, the webinar provides an exclusive look at some of the country’s most technologically-advanced scooter design and component firms that are dramatically improving performance, durability and safety for scooter drivers worldwide.

Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, the webinar rolls out advancements from three trailblazing Taiwan Excellence award winners in the scooter industry: Aeon Motor and PGO Scooters, industry leaders in smart vehicle design, and Kenda Tires, an innovative tire manufacturer.

Driven by a COVID-19 demand boost for individual mobility and a wave of EV uptake, the European electric scooters and motorcycles market is growing rapidly with a projected value of $758.5 million by 2025. Scooters are fueling this industry boom due to their light weight, practicality, ease of operation and lower cost than EV cars and motorcycles.

“Taiwan is not only home to the highest density of scooters per capita, but is also one of the world’s biggest scooter manufacturers,” said Mr. David Wang, project manager, TAITRA. “Our scooter culture puts Taiwan’s complete and mature supply chain on the cutting-edge of industrial transformation and innovation, poised to meet Europe’s rising demand as new policies and the green economy move it towards an electric future.”

The webinar features an introduction to the following innovative scooter industry firms and their 2021 Taiwan Excellence award-winning products:

The “2021 Taiwan Excellence Scooter Industry” webinar can be viewed here on Taiwan Excellence’s YouTube channel. After viewing, interested viewers and buyers are encouraged to complete a survey or to request one-on-one briefings with company representatives here.

Information about TAIWAN EXCELLENCE and TAITRA:

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 29th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Organized by:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost nonprofit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw