Bidgely Closes 2021 with 100% Year-Over-Year Utility Customer Growth Globally

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely’s commitment to driving a clean energy future through artificial intelligence (AI) accelerated in 2021, achieving 100 percent year-over-year customer growth, backed by industry-leading results and global leadership recognition. Company expansions included the addition of a dozen new global utility and energy retailer customers, such as Electric Ireland, a powerful new integration with the Salesforce AppExchange and the securing of $26M in oversubscribed strategic funding. In collaboration with Wall Street Journal and industry leaders Ameren, Duke Energy and J.D. Power, Bidgely also led the exploration of digitalization and data analytics in driving the national decarbonization agenda.

“Despite the global challenges of 2021, Bidgely has worked unceasingly to showcase the power of data and AI in driving the next era of clean energy,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “From an infusion of new investment into the company to expanding our line of platform solutions, Bidgely’s ongoing successes only further fuel our passion for greater energy equity, more accurate grid management and increased transparency between utilities and consumers.”

Energy Industry Leadership

Bidgely’s extensive success in AI and energy analytics received considerable recognition from top industry analysts throughout the year. The company’s superior strategy and execution in transforming consumer data into household insights positioned Bidgely as a “Leader” on Guidehouse Insights’ Home Energy Management Leaderboard. Bidgely also earned strong debuts on Guidehouse Insight’s Smart Meter Analytics and AI for DER Integration leaderboards, noted specifically for the use of AI to drastically improve utility grid planning and demand side management.

Additionally, IDC MarketScape named Bidgely a “Leader” in transforming personalized, digital customer engagement for utilities. More recently, Bidgely was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies as well as a finalist for the 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards.

UtilityAI™ Innovations and Results

In 2021, Bidgely continued to build out its innovative electric vehicle (EV) and enterprise analytics solutions to offer utility customers novel, data-driven solutions for achieving their strategic goals. In parallel, the company successfully launched a suite of engaging digital Smart Alerts and a Low-to-Medium Income solution to equitably accelerate energy efficiency with underserved customers.

Bidgely’s existing utility partners also demonstrated unprecedented gains in satisfaction among customers leveraging digital and paper-based engagement strategies. For example, by deploying disaggregated energy insights to nearly 2 million residential and commercial customers for large utilities in the Western U.S., these utilities enjoyed higher-than-average email open and click-through rates as well as overwhelmingly delighted customers reporting an 88 to 90 percent approval rating.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.