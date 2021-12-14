Jovē Stirs up the Beverage Industry With Rapid Expansion and Significant Market Growth

Jovē is infused with an exclusive patented liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity and is then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy.(Photo: Business Wire)

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jovē ® alkaline water made its retail debut in 2020 during challenging times for both consumers and the industry. Jovē’s clinically shown skin and cellular hydration benefits proved a perfect match for water-savvy consumers during a time of heightened focus on wellness and immunity. The company seized this opportunity to communicate the multiple benefits of combating dehydration that can be the cause of many symptoms, including fatigue, irritability, and poor sleep.

Consumer response to Jovē far exceeded company expectations in 2021, and the brand’s projected growth for 2022 will include new products and markets. Originally launched in July 2020 on Amazon, Jovē quickly achieved Amazon Choice status with a higher than benchmark repeat rate and 75% of consumers rating it 5-star. Jovē’s launch into retail marked the beginning of several successes in 2021. The brand is now found in over 1200 locations of Publix, Giant Carlisle and Earth Fare markets, resulting in a sales increase of over 1000% versus 2020.

Jovē is the first bottled water clinically shown to provide Deep Hydration™ for skin and cellular health. Backed by double-blind placebo-controlled clinical studies, Jovē’s exclusive formulation with its ACH Technology® (Advanced Cellular Hydration) set new industry standards for hydration and elevated the premium bottled water classification beyond image and taste.

Jovē CEO, Tammy Hobbs – an emerging vanguard in the beverage industry, understood that Jovē must go beyond its unmatched product performance and proprietary technology to meaningfully engage consumers in order to fully realize its potential. She explains, “Jovē, pronounced Jo-V, is rooted in the intersection of our Joy of nature (water that hydrates life) and Love of science (our technology and clinical work). This core essence is woven throughout our brand’s positioning starting at the point of manufacturing with our eco-friendly manufacturing process and partnership with Terracycle, to our approachable brand personality and inclusive marketing campaigns.”

Jovē was first introduced to consumers with its Deep/Not Deep brand campaign that conveyed the importance of cellular hydration (2/3 of total hydration) and the grassroots experiential campaign strategy of creating the ‘Greatest. Summer. Ever!’ The Jovē team executed a multi-faceted campaign of brand advertising and community-based activations across 11 cities in three states, resulting in over 100 million media impressions and placement as a finalist in the recent Zenith Global Water Drinks awards for Best Marketing/Social Media Campaign.

Looking ahead to 2022, Jovē plans to increase packaging options and introduce a smaller bottle for retail sale, expand their wholesale base, and launch an e-commerce site. In just over a year in the market, Jovē has taken an inimitable leadership position in the alkaline and premium bottled water industry due to its innovative methodology and creative brand development.

