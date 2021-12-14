Cadence Raises $100 Million to Build the Infrastructure of the Future for Health Systems

Hear from Michael; a patient who explains how Cadence works and how it's helped him.

Learn more about Cadence; a pioneering health technology company partnering with health systems to deliver world-class care to patients at home throughout the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence, the health tech company helping health systems deliver world-class care to patients at home throughout the U.S., today announced that it has raised $100 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Coatue Management, with existing company investors including General Catalyst and Thrive Capital participating.

In the wake of the country's most significant pandemic, the healthcare system requires substantial new investments in infrastructure to support virtual care and remote patient monitoring. The funding will accelerate the development of Cadence’s platform to provide data-driven, responsive, and personalized care in the home regardless of address.

“Cadence is building an innovative digital healthcare infrastructure with the most forward-thinking, patient-centric health systems in the country,” said Chris Altchek, Cadence’s CEO and founder. “Our partners will define a new standard for the delivery of healthcare at home over the next decade, reducing disparities in care, especially among those who have been unable to easily access quality healthcare."

Since its launch in 2021, Cadence’s national health system partners are increasing patient agency and access to care in rural communities by promptly and safely getting patients with congestive heart failure on Guideline Directed Medical Therapy. Cadence's proprietary platform, a protocol-driven remote patient monitoring program, supports improved clinical outcomes and quality of life for its patients.

Building on the momentum of these early clinical results, Cadence is scaling its remote care platform with the leading national health systems to support patients in the prevention, monitoring, and management of the costliest ongoing conditions affecting Americans' health. Cadence is built to manage an increasing number of conditions, acuities, and care pathways, and is engineered to get smarter over time.

“We think that Cadence’s remote patient monitoring and virtual care can have a transformative impact on patients, physicians, and our healthcare system,” said Aaron Weiner, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare at Coatue. “There is an urgent need throughout the U.S. for the kind of care Cadence is making possible, and we’re very proud to partner with them to change the healthcare system at large and to make access to great care possible regardless of where someone lives.”

About Cadence

Cadence is a pioneering health technology company helping the nation’s most patient-centric health systems deliver world-class care outside of the four walls of the hospital. Cadence’s Care in Sync™ platform couples powerful new technology with clinical excellence, providing its patients a precise and personal level of care through remote patient monitoring and virtual care. More information about the company can be found at www.cadence.care.