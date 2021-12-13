KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Oceanview Mortgage Trust 2021-6 (OCMT 2021-6)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 56 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Oceanview Mortgage Trust 2021-6 (OCMT 2021-6), a prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral comprises 100% fixed rate (FRMs), fully amortizing mortgage loans with a majority having original terms to maturity of 20, 25 or 30 years. All of the mortgage loans are designated as qualified mortgages (QM).

The OCMT 2021-6 mortgage pool is characterized by substantial borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original LTV and WA original CLTV of 68.6% and 68.6%, respectively. The weighted average original credit score is 772, which is well within the prime mortgage range.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its U.S. RMBS Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

