Rent-A-Center Donates $195,000 to Hunger Relief Efforts

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employees based at Rent-A-Center, Inc’s. (RAC) Field Support Center (FSC) in Plano, Texas, recently joined forces for their 19th annual fundraiser to support North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), a nonprofit hunger-relief organization that provides access to meals for hungry families in North Texas. The campaign’s evolution to meet the hybrid workplace environment even seemed to increase employees’ giving spirits. In fact, RAC’s FSC employees raised more money during their 2021 fundraiser than ever before.

During the course of the campaign, NTFB 2021 #RACCares: Better Together, RAC’s FSC employees raised $145,245.25 for NTFB’s hunger relief efforts. Including the $25,000 match donation made by RAC, the company had a record-breaking year, raising a grand total of $170,245.25 for hunger relief in North Texas.

“While 2021 showed signs of improvement from what we experienced in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the truth is a lot of communities and families have yet to recover. That’s why it’s so important for us to continue serving our communities and supporting causes that help improve the quality of life for families in need,” says CEO Mitch Fadel. “Rent-A-Center is proud to support organizations such as North Texas Food Bank and Utah Food Bank who are fighting hunger in their own communities and empowering families each day.”

Throughout the course of RAC’s 19-year partnership with NTFB, the company has raised over $1.5 million in the fight against hunger, amounting to a little over 4.5 million nutritious meals for North Texans.

“Rent-A-Center, Inc. is helping us lift our neighbors out of hunger through its generous gift to the North Texas Food Bank,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO for the North Texas Food Bank. “This support changes lives, allowing individuals, families and seniors to receive the nutritious meals they need to lead healthy lives and thrive at work, at school and at home. Thank you, Rent-A-Center, Inc. for your commitment to hunger-relief in our community.”

This year, RAC welcomed their Acima corporate coworkers, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, to join the FSC’s fight against hunger. Acima’s participation brought in big donations and made for a fun competition between the two offices. RAC is excited to expand their fight against hunger to the Salt Lake City community and donated $25,000 to Utah Food Bank. Although this was Acima’s first year participating the company’s hunger relief campaign, RAC is looking forward having them onboard again next year.

Through the combined efforts of both offices, Rent-A-Center and Acima were able to donate a record-breaking $195,000 to hunger relief efforts.

“Utah Food Bank is so grateful to Rent-A-Center and their local Acima coworkers for supporting our work of fighting hunger in Utah. Their $25,000 donation will equate to 112,500 meals for Utahns who face food insecurity. Congratulations to both organizations for a record-breaking year of fundraising on their part,” said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President and CEO.

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 28% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 216 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 70.2 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 58.5 million meals, to families and individuals in need across the state. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org. Find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UtahFoodBank and Twitter at www.twitter.com/UtahFoodBank.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.