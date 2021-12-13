Ryan Named One of the Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces for Parents™ list for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting companies that have created consistently positive experiences for working parents.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their roles are within the organization.

“We’re proud to be recognized again for creating a positive workplace that understands the challenges of being a parent and provides needed benefits to truly achieve work-life success,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “It is especially rewarding to receive this honor again during a time where many parents are learning to adapt to new working environments. I appreciate all of our team members and their continuous efforts to deliver world-class client service, value, and results while balancing their family responsibilities.”

Ryan offers numerous benefits to help working parents, including the innovative and industry-leading myRyan program, which offers flexibility and support to team members seeking to balance professional and personal obligations.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work and home lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn’t have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children.”

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more legal entities that are member firms of Ryan International.