DEC 16: NVAR Holds 2022 Housing Forecast Virtual Press Event

WHAT

Northern Virginia Association of REALTORS® (NVAR) panel of experts will present its 2022 housing forecast on Thursday, December 16 at 2:30 p.m. On the heels of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) national forecast, this regional virtual briefing will examine how unemployment, mortgage rates and COVID variants may impact the Northern Virginia economy and real estate market next year.

Built on data and research by the George Mason University Center for Regional Analysis, NVAR’s forecast will include regional sales trends, a breakdown by housing type (condo, townhome, single-family), and expectations for housing prices and inventory in 2022. The NVAR forecast is a regional market forecast and will compare NAR’s national findings against regional expectations. An open question and answer session will follow the short briefing.

WHEN

Thursday, December 16, 2:30-3:00 p.m.

WHO

Ryan T. McLaughlin, CAE, CEO, NVAR

Terry L. Clower, PhD, Director, George Mason University Center for Regional Analysis; and Northern Virginia Chair and Professor of Public Policy at GMU

Derrick Swaak, NVAR President; Partner/Managing Broker, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

WHERE

Virtual. Register in advance for the virtual webinar using this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WEmHHvaiTeKJfztEwy0byw

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.

WHY

Serving as the voice for real estate in Northern Virginia, NVAR represents more than 13,000 REALTORS® transacting more than 22,000 sales annually and $16B in volume and representing real estate service provider members in a community of more than 2M residents. This 2022 market forecast provides a regional market analysis following a 2022 national real estate forecast. Understanding these trends and issues impacting the market provides insights into the economic health of the region and nation. NVAR enhances the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully, promotes professional competency, upholds the principles of fair housing for all, and preserves the right to own, transfer and use real property.

HOW

Register using the link above. After registering, a link to join the webinar will be sent. For questions, contact Shawn Flaherty at 703-554-3609.