Legible Inc. Announces Partnership with Global Literacy Organization Room to Read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (Legible), a browser-based, mobile-first, globally accessible online eBook reading and publishing platform, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with global literacy organization Room to Read to assist in both developing and delivering children’s eBooks to communities around the world.

Room to Read, a globally recognized top-rated organization focused on literacy and gender equality in education, works to support the development of literacy skills and the habit of reading among children in low-income communities. The organization provides classes, workshops, extra-curricular activities, capacity building, and literacy resources such as textbooks and children’s picture books, while working with local communities, partner organizations and governments at the local, regional and national levels. Room to Read has benefited 23 million children in 20 countries and aims to reach 40 million children by 2025.

Room to Read and Legible’s leadership have a long-standing relationship based on a mutual respect for each other’s literacy initiatives and missions.

As a first step, Legible will develop beautiful, accessible eBooks of Room to Read’s children’s book titles, which will serve to expand access to books and literacy development for children in the parts of the world that Room to Read works in, while increasing Legible’s brand awareness and trust in both new communities and in new business relationships, globally.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Room to Read as Legible expands its offering to empower publishers and readers around the world,” said Legible CEO, Kaleeg Hainsworth. “Room to Read is a deeply inspiring organization that embodies the same core goals and values as Legible does, namely accessibility, sustainability, beauty and integrity.”

Established in early 2020, Legible’s easily accessible online browser-based, mobile-first publishing and reading platform offers book publishers and authors unprecedented global audience reach. Through Legible.com, content providers both big and small including global publishers, independent publishers and authors, can offer their eBooks to readers around the world, including to disadvantaged or under-valued communities. Legible’s platform brings eBooks to anyone with an internet-enabled device, allowing readers to stream their eBooks and read them in their browser.

Legible currently offers eBooks for purchase and is developing multiple additional ways to provide eBooks to readers including through rental, subscription, ad-supported and sponsored-reading models, whereby organizations can purchase specially curated bookshelves that support their both their corporate branding and social responsibility initiatives and then offer their sponsored bookshelves through Legible.com to their communities of choice.

In the words of UN Secretary Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, “Education is a fundamental human right, the bedrock of just, equal and inclusive societies and a main driver of sustainable development.” Through this partnership, Room to Read and Legible are proud to support UN Sustainable Development Goal #4, Quality Education, which seeks to achieve free schooling for all girls and boys by 2030 plus equal access to affordable vocational training, elimination of gender and wealth disparities, and universal access to quality higher education.

About Legible

Legible Inc. is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect by presenting books the way they were meant to be enjoyed. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers, and book publishing industry insiders, Legible’s strategy is to offer readers around the globe open access to millions of books on any internet-connected device. Legible’s core values—accessibility, sustainability, beauty, and integrity—inform its ongoing commitment to, and active engagement in, promoting literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and a climate-conscious future worldwide.

Legible Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “READ”.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read is creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality. We are achieving this goal by helping children in low-income communities develop literacy skills and a habit of reading, and by supporting girls to build skills to succeed in school and negotiate key life decisions. We collaborate with governments and other partner organizations to deliver positive outcomes for children at scale. Room to Read has benefitted more than 23 million children across 20 countries and over 48,000 communities and aims to reach 40 million children by 2025. Learn more at www.roomtoread.org.

